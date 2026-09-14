Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Tata Sons listing: Tata Steel, TMPV, Tata Chemicals among stocks that could benefit; here's why

Tata Sons listing: Tata Steel, TMPV, Tata Chemicals among stocks that could benefit; here's why

TMPV301.10(0.20%)

The three listed Tata group companies hold stakes of around 2.5-3 per cent each in Tata Sons. The potential listing of Tata Sons could therefore bring greater attention to the value of these holdings, although the impact on the stocks will depend on how investors value the unlisted holding company.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 14, 2026 10:59 AM IST
Tata Sons listing: Tata Steel, TMPV, Tata Chemicals among stocks that could benefit; here's whyTata Steel and TMPV each hold around 3.06 per cent in Tata Sons.

Shares of Tata Steel Ltd, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV) and Tata Chemicals Ltd are among the stocks that could benefit after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rejected Tata Sons' application to deregister as a core investment company (CIC).

The three listed Tata group companies hold stakes of around 2.5-3 per cent each in Tata Sons. The potential listing of Tata Sons could therefore bring greater attention to the value of these holdings, although the impact on the stocks will depend on how investors value the unlisted holding company.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Tata Chemicals holds a 2.53 per cent stake in Tata Sons, estimated to be worth around Rs 30,000 crore based on a Tata Sons valuation of about Rs 12 lakh crore. That compares with Tata Chemicals' market capitalisation (m-cap) of around Rs 15,594 crore.

Tata Steel and TMPV each hold around 3.06 per cent in Tata Sons. Their stakes are estimated to be worth about Rs 36,348 crore each.

Other listed Tata group companies, including Indian Hotels Company Ltd, Tata Consumer Products Ltd and Tata Power Company Ltd, also hold stakes in Tata Sons ranging from around 0.43 per cent to 1.65 per cent.

Together, six listed Tata group companies hold Tata Sons shares estimated at around Rs 1.4 lakh crore, based on the estimated Rs 12 lakh crore valuation of Tata Sons.

Advertisement

Why Tata Sons listing is back in focus

The listing of Tata Sons has been a key question for some time. The RBI's rejection of Tata Sons' application to surrender its core investment company registration comes after the holding company was retained in the central bank's upper-layer NBFC list.

In 2022, the RBI released a list of upper-layer non-bank finance companies, which included Tata Sons as a core investment company (CIC).

In June 2026, the central bank released a new principle-based framework for NBFC classification, replacing the earlier parametric methodology used to determine upper-layer NBFCs.

A revised upper-layer NBFC list based on the new framework was released on August 6 and retained Tata Sons in the list.

Advertisement

The RBI had stated at the time that Tata Sons' inclusion was "without prejudice to the outcome of its application for de-registration, which is under examination."

The Reserve Bank has now sent a letter to Tata Sons rejecting its application to deregister as a core investment company.

Meanwhile, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE will remain closed on Monday, September 14, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. Trading in the equity and equity derivatives segments will remain suspended and resume on Tuesday, September 15.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 14, 2026 10:55 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more