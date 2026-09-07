Tata Steel, Hindustan Copper, Lloyds Engineering shares: Expert weighs in; names top pharma, broking bets

Tata Steel

On Tata Steel, Jain said the stock appears to be forming a base. While some selling pressure could emerge, he does not expect a major correction based on the current setup.

"Tata Steel, I think buy on decline can be the strategy. Rs 180 should be the stop-loss for the long position. As long as it trades above Rs 180, there is a high possibility of the counter gradually moving towards Rs 195-200 levels. So, one can remain put, keeping a stop loss below Rs 180," he said.

Hindustan Copper

Jain expects Hindustan Copper to remain rangebound in the short term.

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"From a short-term perspective, I think Hindustan Copper is likely to remain in a range, Rs 550 on the upper side and Rs 480 on the lower side. We expect the counter to remain range-bound within this particular range," he said.

However, he said the broader structure remains strong over a six-to-eight-month timeframe, with the stock potentially moving towards Rs 580-600 and above. For the immediate one-to-two months, he expects consolidation with a slightly negative bias to continue.

Lloyds Engineering Works

On Lloyds Engineering Works, Jain said the stock looks strong from a positional perspective. He advised keeping a trailing stop-loss at Rs 78 and staying put for levels of Rs 95-100.

Pharma, broking stocks

In the pharma segment, Jain advised adding Wockhardt Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on declines.

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In the broking space, he highlighted Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd, Central Depository Services India Ltd (CDSL), Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd and BSE Ltd.