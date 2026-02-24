Tata Steel, Infosys, HDFC Bank: How to trade these 3 buzzing largecap stocks

Indian benchmark indices kicked-off the week on a positive note and settled higher on Monday after the US Supreme Court stroked out Trump tariffs but the clarity is awaited. Investors continued to shop in the pockets with valuation comfort. The BSE Sensex surged 479.95 points, or 0.58 per cent, to close at 83,294.66, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 141.75 points, or 0.55 per cent, to end at 25,713.

Select buzzing stocks Tata Steel, Infosys and HDFC Bank are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Jigar S Patel, Senior Technical Research Analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers has to say on them ahead of Tuesday's trading session:



Tata Steel | Range-bound | Resistance: Rs 212 | Support: Rs 204

Currently, Tata Steel Ltd is consolidating within a well-defined range of Rs 202-212 after delivering a stellar rally over the past two to three months. The sharp upward momentum seen earlier now appears to be cooling off, as price action indicates sideways movement with limited directional conviction. On the indicator front, the DMI setup reflects signs of exhaustion, with the positive DMI forming a lower-high structure — a signal that bullish momentum is gradually weakening. This suggests that buyers may be losing strength at higher levels. Hence, fresh long positions should ideally be considered only after a decisive breakout above Rs 212, which could confirm continuation of the uptrend. Until then, traders may maintain positions with a strict trailing stop-loss at Rs 204 on a daily closing basis.



Infosys | Range-bound | Resistance: Rs 1,450 | Support: Rs 1,281

Over the last three to four weeks, Infosys Ltd has declined sharply by nearly 25 per cent from its recent high of Rs 1,728 and is currently trading around Rs 1,325. The steep correction has significantly weakened short-term sentiment. However, the recent fall has pushed momentum indicators into the extremely oversold zone, suggesting that selling pressure may be nearing exhaustion. The recent swing low of Rs 1,281.50 recorded on February 13, 2026 is a crucial support level to watch. If the stock manages to sustain above this level for the next three to four sessions, it could form a potential double bottom structure. Such a setup may trigger a technical pullback, with a possible bounce toward the Rs 1,450 zone in the near term, provided broader market conditions remain supportive.

HDFC Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 965 | Stop Loss: Rs 900

In HDFC Bank Ltd, a multiple bottom formation is visible in the Rs 900-910 zone, indicating strong demand and accumulation at lower levels. The stock is currently trading near Rs 925, showing early signs of recovery from this support base. Additionally, the DMI indicator reflects a positive divergence, suggesting that bullish momentum is gradually building despite recent price consolidation. This setup strengthens the case for a potential upside move. Based on the current structure, we advise initiating long positions at current levels with a strict stop-loss below Rs 900 on a daily closing basis to manage risk effectively. On the upside, the immediate target is placed near Rs 965, where partial profit booking can be considered as resistance may emerge.