Tata Steel infuses Rs 2,401 crore into subsidiary; stock in focus today 

Shares of Tata Steel are in focus today after the firm said it has infused $264 million (Rs 2,401 crore) into subsidiary T Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd (TSHP).

Tata Steel acquired 261.9 crore equity shares of face value $0.1008 each.

TSHP continues to remain a wholly owned foreign subsidiary post investment. The strategic funding is the part of ongoing capital support to strengthen overseas structure.

"We wish to inform you that, the Company has today i.e., on February 26, 2026, acquired 261,90,47,620 equity shares of face value USD 0.1008 each aggregating to USD 264 million (Rs 2,401.50 crore) in TSHP. Post this acquisition, TSHP will continue to be a wholly owned foreign subsidiary of the Company," said Tata Steel.

On Thursday, the Tata Steel stock closed 0.40% higher at Rs 215.50. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.69 lakh crore.

Tata Steel stock is trading above all its short-term and long-term moving averages. Tata Steel shares are also trading near their record high of Rs 216.50 reached on February 25.