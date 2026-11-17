Shares of metal producers Tata Steel Ltd, JSW Steel Ltd, SAIL Ltd, Jindal Steel among others are in focus today as the European Union has levied a anti-dumping duty of up to 27.9% on cold-rolled flat steel products from India and four other countries.
The duties, which will apply from Tuesday, November 17, cover imports from India, Japan, Taiwan, Türkiye and Vietnam. Japan faces the highest rate of 27.9%, while duties on Taiwan range from 20.7% to 27%. Vietnam has been assigned a rate of 16%, and Türkiye faces duties ranging from 3% to 7.8%.