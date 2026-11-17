The measures follow an investigation by the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, which found that cold-rolled flat steel from the five countries was being sold in the European market at prices below its normal value, a practice known as dumping.

The anti-dumping duties for the steel widely used for cars, planes, home appliances and in construction will apply from Tuesday, the European Commission, the EU's executive, said on Monday.

Shares of major steel producers Tata Steel Ltd, JSW Steel Ltd, SAIL Ltd and Jindal Steel are likely to be impacted in trading today.

On Monday, Tata Steel stock ended 2.81% lower at Rs 181.75. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 2.26 lakh crore.

JSW Steel shares ended 0.91% lower at Rs 1333. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 3.25 lakh crore. SAIL shares too fell 4.20% to Rs 169. Shares of Jindal Steel closed 2.77% lower at Rs 1130. Jindal Stainless stock closed 0.97% higher at Rs 719.95.