Tata Steel Q3 earnings: Net profit zooms 723%, revenue at Rs 57,002 crore

Tata Steel reported a 723% rise in net profit for the quarter ended December 2025 on Friday. Net profit of the Tata Group firm came at Rs 2,688.70 crore in Q3 compared to Rs 326.64 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations came at Rs 57,002 crore in the third quarter rising 6.25% compared to Rs 53,648 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The earnings were announced after market hours today. Tata Steel stock ended 0.30% lower at Rs 197.05 on BSE in the current session. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 2.45 lakh crore.

Tata Steel reported a consolidated EBITDA of Rs 8,309 crore in the third quarter, rising 39% on a YoY basis. EBITDA margin came at around 15%. India revenue came at Rs 1.01 lakh crore and EBITDA stood at Rs 24,431 crore translating into an EBITDA margin of 24%.EBITDA improved by 12% YoY.

Netherlands revenues came at €4,424 million and EBITDA was €210 million. EBITDA nearly tripled YoY. UK revenues were £1,509 million and EBITDA loss was £170 million. EBITDA improved by 44% YoY.

The company spent Rs 3,291 crore on capital expenditure in Q3 and Rs 10,370 crore in 9MFY26. Net debt fell by Rs 5,206 crore QoQ to Rs 81,834 crore.