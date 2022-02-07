Tata Steel shares gain 3% post strong Q3 show

Shares of India's largest steel manufacturing company Tata Steel rose 3 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,214.45 on BSE after the firm posted a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2021.



The company reported a surge of 139 per cent year-on-year in its consolidated net profit at Rs 9,572 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The firm had posted a net profit of Rs 4,011 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the steel maker had reported a profit of Rs 12,548 crore in the September quarter.



The company's consolidated revenues for the quarter climbed about 45 per cent YoY to Rs 60,783 crore compared with Rs 41,935 crore in the year-ago quarter. On QoQ basis, the revenues were broadly stable as improvement in net realisations more than offset the drop in volumes, the company said in a regulatory filing.



The stock opened a tad lower at Rs 1169.70 against the previous close of Rs 1176.15. At 11:08 hours, the shares were trading 2.38 per cent higher at Rs 1,204.15 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1,47,156.34 crore.



Brokerage house Systematix noted that Tata Steel trades at 3.5x FY24E EV/EBITDA. The debt reduction would contribute significantly to EV replacement going forward and drive stock returns over the medium term. Near-term net debt would rise to fund the acquisition of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) and would temporarily delay the ongoing debt reduction. Despite the acquisition of NINL, the company should turn cash positive by end-FY24/mid-FY25.



"We revise our FY22E/23E EBITDA by +5%/-4% as we expect higher coking coal prices, royalty-related payments and marginal softening of steel prices towards mid FY23. We value Tata Steel at 4.5x FY24E EV/EBITDA and roll-over to FY24E to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 1,611 (Rs 1,694 previously)," it added.



"Our steel deliveries in India expanded by 4% in the first nine months of the financial year along with an improvement in product mix. We continue to drive value accretive growth in our chosen segments and our performance in key segments such as auto was robust despite the sector being impacted by the semiconductor shortage, said T V Narendran, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director.



Tata Steel Long Products has been declared the winning bidder for Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited. This will enable us to significantly ramp up our Long products portfolio and benefit from the growth in infrastructure in India and retail housing growth in semi urban India. "We will leverage our retail brands and pan India distribution network to drive scale, profitability and cashflows." Narendran added.





