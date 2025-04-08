Tata Steel shares in focus today post Q4 business updates

Shares of Tata Steel Ltd are in focus today after the Tata Group firm reported a stable operational performance in Q4FY25 on the deliveries front. However, production volumes declined sequentially due to maintenance-related activity. Tata Steel closed 7.73% lower at Rs 129.60 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 140.45 on BSE.

Crude steel output in India slipped 3.2% quarter-on-quarter to 5.51 million tonnes (mt)impacted by relining work at the “G” blast furnace in Jamshedpur. It was up 2% on a year-on-year basis. Indian operations output for the last fiscal was 21.8 mt of crude steel, a 5% rise from FY24, led by the commissioning of the country’s largest blast furnace at Kalinganagar and improved output at Neelachal Ispat Nigam.

India deliveries of the firm climbed 6% sequentially to a record 5.6 mt in Q4FY25, with the company logging the “best-ever” volumes, led by a 9% QoQ growth in domestic deliveries. Full-year deliveries also touched an all-time high of 20.94 mt, up 5% from FY24.

Segment-wise, Tata Steel’s Automotive & Special Products vertical saw 10% QoQ growth in Q4, while Branded Products & Retail deliveries rose 7% YoY for FY25 to 7 mt, led by Tata Tiscon, Tata Astrum, and Tata Steelium.

Tata Steel became the 1st Indian mill to localise high strength grade hot rolled CP780 for automotive applications.

Tata Steel Netherlands liquid steel production in FY2025 came at 6.7 million tonne and deliveries were 6.2 million tonne. Production as well as deliveries climbed YoY upon return to normal operating levels post completion of reline of BF #6 in February 2024.

Tata Steel UK liquid steel production in FY2025 stood at 1.1 million tonne. Both the blast furnaces were closed at the end of 2QFY25 and presently, TSUK is servicing its customers via downstream processing of purchased substrate. Deliveries stood at 2.5 million tonne, adversely impacted by subdued demand dynamics.