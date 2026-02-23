Tata Steel shares log half of 2025 gains; buy, sell or hold?  

Shares of Tata Steel are in a bull run having logged half of 2025 gains in the first two months of this year. The Tata Group stock rose 30% in 2025. It has risen 15% this year, extending gains on the back of stellar Q3 earnings. Tata Steel stock price today signals that the bulls are dominating the counter with 31% gains in six months and a 48% rally in a year. The metal stock has gained 185% in five years.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Tata Steel stock is trading above all its short-term and long-term moving averages. Tata Steel shares are also trading near their record high of Rs 211.35 reached on February 19 last week.

In the current session, Tata Steel stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 208 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.59 lakh crore. The relative strength index (RSI) of Tata Steel stood at 62 signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

Price targets for Tata Steel stock

Brokerage Systematix has a 'buy' rating on Tata Steel stock with a target price of Rs 230.

Emkay Global has rated Tata Steel stock as a Buy with a target price of Rs 230. Tata Steel signalled sustainability of recent steel price hikes, with European prices potentially rising by about €100 per tonne in 2026 towards US levels.

Advertisement

Motilal Oswal sees bright outlook for the firm due to the recent rally in steel prices. The brokerage has a buy call on the stock with a price target of Rs 240. The EBITDA came in line at Rs 7730 crore (+3% YoY/-5% QoQ). This translated into an EBITDA/tonne of Rs 12,800/tonne vs. the brokerage's estimate of Rs 13,112/tonne.

"Though there are near-term uncertainties related to price volatility due to trade barriers (CABM, tariffs, and import quota reduction), the long-term outlook remains strong for TATA. We raise our FY26E earnings (EBITDA by over 2% and PAT by over 3%), fueled by the better volume and NSR outlook. We also marginally raise our EBITDA for FY27E by 2% to reflect the improved outlook on pricing and costs. At CMP, TATA is trading at 7.4x FY27E EV/EBITDA. We reiterate our BUY rating with a revised SoTP-based TP of Rs 240 on Sep’27E," said the brokerage.

Advertisement

YES Securities has an add call on the stock post Q3 earnings. It has raised price target on the Tata Group stock.

"We expect Tata Steel to deliver a Revenue, EBITDA and RPAT CAGR of 4.4%, 20.5% and 85% respectively, over the FY25–28E period, led by volume growth in India, strong domestic steel prices, operating leverage, and ongoing cost takeout programs. We value the company on a SOTP basis, assigning an 8x FY28E EV/EBITDA multiple to the Indian business and a 5.5x multiple to the European operations, arriving at our revised target price of Rs 217/share (earlier 194/share)," said YES Securities.

Tata Steel Q3 earnings

In Q3 of this fiscal, Tata Steel reported a 723% rise in net profit. Profit came at Rs 2,688.70 crore in Q3 compared to Rs 326.64 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations came at Rs 57,002 crore in the third quarter rising 6.25% compared to Rs 53,648 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.