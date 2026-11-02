Tata Steel shares rise 5%, attempt recovery from 52-week low; price targets and more 

Tata Steel stock has slumped 7.56% in three months and slipped 17% in six months.

Shares of Tata Steel, the largest steel producer of India and one of the oldest in the world (established in 1907), trade higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day but lower than the 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The metal stock has a RSI of 34.4, trading near the oversold zone. In terms of technicals, the Tata Group stock trades lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Brokerage HSBC has a Buy call on the metal stock with a target of Rs 260. Steep increase in valuation discount against those of peers is unwarranted, HSBC said adding that investor concerns centre around post 2030 India profitability, Netherlands issues and a potential loss of market share in India. According to the brokerage, India business of Tata Steel should remain strong driving debt lower.

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The rally in the stock comes ahead of the Q2 results to be announced on November 7, Saturday.

Nomura has a buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 240.

The brokerage's target is based on an EV/EBITDA multiple (nearly 7.8x one-year forward). Key drivers that could drive growth for Tata Steel are strong domestic demand in India, capacity expansion (including Kalinganagar), steady realisations, and signs of a turnaround and margin recovery in European operations (such as the Netherlands).