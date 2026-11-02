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Tata Steel shares rise 5%, attempt recovery from 52-week low; price targets and more 

Tata Steel shares rise 5%, attempt recovery from 52-week low; price targets and more 

TATASTEEL175.62(4.79%)

Tata Steel stock: Tata Steel shares rose 5% to Rs 175.75 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 167.70. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2.18 lakh crore.  

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 12:27 PM IST
Tata Steel shares rise 5%, attempt recovery from 52-week low; price targets and more Shares of Tata Steel trade higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day but lower than the 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of Tata Steel Ltd rose nearly 5%, riding a broader market rally today. Despite today's rally, the Tata Steel stock trades near the 52-week low of Rs 160 reached on December 9, 2025.

Tata Steel shares rose 5% to Rs 175.75 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 167.70. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2.18 lakh crore.

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Tata Steel stock has slumped 7.56% in three months and slipped 17% in six months.

Shares of Tata Steel, the largest steel producer of India and one of the oldest in the world (established in 1907), trade higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day but lower than the 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The metal stock has a RSI of 34.4, trading near the oversold zone. In terms of technicals, the Tata Group stock trades lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Brokerage HSBC has a Buy call on the metal stock with a target of Rs 260. Steep increase in valuation discount against those of peers is unwarranted, HSBC said adding that investor concerns centre around post 2030 India profitability, Netherlands issues and a potential loss of market share in India. According to the brokerage, India business of Tata Steel should remain strong driving debt lower.

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The rally in the stock comes ahead of the Q2 results to be announced on November 7, Saturday.

Nomura has a buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 240.

The brokerage's target is based on an EV/EBITDA multiple (nearly 7.8x one-year forward).  Key drivers that could drive growth for Tata Steel are strong domestic demand in India, capacity expansion (including Kalinganagar), steady realisations, and signs of a turnaround and margin recovery in European operations (such as the Netherlands).

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 2, 2026 12:25 PM IST
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