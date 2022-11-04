Tata Steel, Tata Power & 2 other Tata Group stocks among top 5 retail bets in BSE100

Four of top five retail bets in the BSE100 pack, in terms of percentage ownership, are Tata Group stocks. They included Tata Motors (DVR), Tata Power, Tata Steel and Tata Consumer Products. The fifth in the list is railway ticketing stock IRCTC, data compiled from corporate database Capitaline suggests.

Small individual investors owning up to Rs 2 lakh worth shares accounted for 28.37 per cent stake in Tata Motors DVR as of September 30, the highest in the BSE00 pack.

Shares with differential voting rights(DVR) are different from ordinary shares, as they offer lower voting rights compared with ordinary shares. Data showed retail investors held 28.89 per cent stake in Tata Motors DVR as of June quarter

Tata Power was the second-biggest retail bet in the BSE100 pack, with small investors owning 24.2 per cent stake in the electric utility company as of September 30 against 24.14 per cent as of June-end. The average target price on Tata Power stands at Rs 252.14, as per publicly available data with Trendlyne. The target suggests a potential 11 per cent upside on the stock.

IRCTC came third, with retail ownership of 19.81 per cent as of September 30. Retail investors owned 19.86 per cent stake in the railway ticketing company as of June 30. IRCTC's average price of Rs 719.50 suggests a potential 6 per cent downside for the stock.

Fourth on the list was Tata Steel, where 19.57 per cent of its ownership was with retail investors as of September 30. Retail investors increased stake in this company noticeably from 17.98 per cent in June quarter. The average target price on this stock at 102.17 suggests no upside for the stock.

The last in the list of five was Tata Consumer, where retail ownership stood at 19.47 per cent as of September 30 against 20.41 per cent as o June 30. The average target price on the stock, as per Trendlyne, stood at Rs 928.50, suggesting a potential 22 per cent upside.

The top 10 list included Trent and Tata Motors.

