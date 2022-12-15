scorecardresearch
Tata Steel, Titan and Apollo Hospitals among 28 Nifty stocks that saw MF buying in November

ONGC, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), UltraTech Cement, Nestle India and Sun Pharma were among other Nifty stocks seeing increased mutual funds interest in the month gone by

Tata Steel saw mutual funds holding 92.59 crore shares at November-end, up 8.3 per cent. In value terms, they held Rs 9,970 crore worth Tata Steel shares as of November 30, up 14.8 per cent Tata Steel saw mutual funds holding 92.59 crore shares at November-end, up 8.3 per cent. In value terms, they held Rs 9,970 crore worth Tata Steel shares as of November 30, up 14.8 per cent

Apollo Hospitals, Tata Steel, Titan Company and IndusInd Bank were among 28 Nifty stocks that increase in mutual fund exposure in November. ONGC, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), UltraTech Cement, Nestle India and Sun Pharma were among other Nifty stocks seeing increased mutual funds interest in the month gone by.

Published on: Dec 15, 2022, 3:20 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 15, 2022, 3:12 PM IST
