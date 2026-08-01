Tata Steel, Vedanta among top metal bets for a six-month view, says analyst

His core argument is straightforward: both stocks have corrected enough to make fresh entry possible, while technical support levels remain clearly identifiable for risk management.

Vedanta seen offering favourable risk-reward

On Vedanta, Halder said the stock has fallen sharply since the group’s demerger-related phase, but is now showing signs of buying interest after the decline. “Vedanta is definitely a Buy candidate at prevailing levels,” he said, signalling conviction in the stock at present levels.

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He advised investors to maintain a stop loss near Rs 240. On the upside, he pegged targets at Rs 278-294 and Rs 330, adding that the setup offers roughly 20-30 per cent upside against about 10 per cent downside risk. That, in his view, makes the trade attractive from a portfolio allocation perspective over the next six months.

Tata Steel back on the radar

Halder was equally constructive on Tata Steel, which he said has corrected from a recent peak near Rs 220 to the Rs 180-185 zone. He described the stock as being in “time correction” now, a phase where prices consolidate before the next directional move.

Traders should keep a stop loss at Rs 152, he said. More importantly, Halder suggested the stock may be preparing for a renewed uptrend, remarking that “all-time high on the way” and that Tata Steel is getting ready to move into “neela khula aasman”.

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Why the call matters

The broader takeaway from Halder’s view is that disciplined buying during corrections may offer better outcomes than entering after sharp rallies. For investors seeking exposure to the metal theme, his preference is clearly tilted toward large, liquid names where downside markers are visible and upside potential remains meaningful.

His final verdict was unambiguous: if the investment view is six months, “this is the right time for entry” in both stocks, as they are trading around a base zone after a healthy correction.