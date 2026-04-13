Tata stock: Why Tata Chemicals shares jumped 12% today

Shares of Tata Chemicals Ltd climbed 12 per cent in Monday's trade after Business Today reported that Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group has renewed its push for a public listing of Tata Sons, reiterating that such a move is critical for transparency, governance, and unlocking shareholder value.

Tata Sons Private Limited is the principal investment holding company of the Tata group. Tata Chemicals, where it held 31.90 per cent stake or 8,12,60,095 shares, jumped 12 per cent to Rs 773.10 a piece on BSE. As per Tata Chemicals' 2024-25 annual report, the Tata Chemicals held 10,237 securities in Tata Sons, worth Rs 57 crore.

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“A timely listing of Tata Sons is not merely a regulatory compliance but a necessary evolution,” Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry, chairman of the SP Group, said in a statement on Friday. He added that a listing would “reinforce corporate governance, deepen transparency and accountability.”

As of March 2025-end, the Reserve Bank had classified 15 NBFCs under the upper layer category, including Tata Sons, which was designated as a core investment company. The RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra last week said the central bank would soon introduce a scale-based framework for categorisation of NBFCs.

Under the existing guidelines, all upper layer NBFCs were required to list on stock exchanges. Tata Sons was to meet this requirement by September 30. However, the deadline has passed without clarity from the RBI on its status. This clarification remains crucial for Tata Sons, the holding company of the salt-to-software Tata conglomerate.

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The SP Group, which owns around 18.4 per cent in Tata Sons, is the largest minority shareholder and has consistently advocated a listing. It maintained that a public market debut would help unlock value not only for institutional investors but also for millions of retail shareholders indirectly linked to listed Tata companies.