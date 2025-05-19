Tata Tech, Concor, HUDCO & Exide Industries: Axis shares top weekly picks with 18% upside potential

Brokerage Axis Securities said benchmark Nifty50 is approaching its key resistance zone, seen in the 25,000–25,200 range. "A breakout above this (resistance) could open up room for further upside. On the other hand, a decisive close below 24,665 may trigger profit booking," it stated on Monday.

The domestic broking firm has suggested four counters with up to 18 per cent potential returns in the near term. It has selected shares of Tata Technologies Ltd, Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor), Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) Ltd and Exide Industries Ltd as preferred picks for a period of three to four weeks, purely on a technical basis.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Here's what the brokerage has to say about these counters:

Tata Tech | Buy range: Rs 740-726 | Target Price: Rs 829-865 | Stop Loss: Rs 685 | Upside potential: 13%–18%

Tata Tech has broken out above an Inverted Head and Shoulders pattern on the daily chart at Rs 725, supported by a strong bullish candle, signalling the resumption of the medium-term uptrend. The breakout also marks an exit from the medium-term falling channel formed from the all-time high, confirming a shift in trend. This indicates an upside potential toward Rs 829-865 levels.

Container Corporation | Buy range: Rs 722-708 | Target Price: Rs 809-835 | Stop Loss: Rs 668 | Upside potential: 13%–17%

Concor has broken out above an ascending triangle on the daily chart at Rs 721, confirmed by a strong bullish candle, signalling the resumption of the medium-term uptrend. A clear volume contraction during pattern formation, followed by a sharp spike at the breakout, validates the move and highlights strong market participation. The daily RSI has crossed above the 50 mark and remains above its reference line, indicating a strengthening of bullish momentum. This indicates an upside potential toward Rs 809-835 levels.

Advertisement

HUDCO | Buy range: Rs 232-228 | Target Price: Rs 260-270 | Stop Loss: Rs 215 | Upside potential: 13%–17%

HUDCO has broken out above a medium-term downward-sloping trendline on the weekly chart, surpassing the Rs 230 mark — a pattern in place since mid-July 2024. The stock is trading well above its key moving averages (20, 50, 100, and 200-day), reinforcing a sustained positive bias. The weekly RSI has crossed above its signal line, generating a fresh buy signal and strengthening bullish momentum. This indicates an upside potential toward Rs 260-270 levels.

Exide Industries | Buy range: Rs 389-383 | Target Price: Rs 420-435 | Stop Loss: Rs 369 | Upside potential: 9%–13%

Exide Ind has given a decisive breakout above the falling channel on the weekly chart at Rs 380, supported by a strong bullish candle, indicating the start of a medium-term uptrend. It found strong support near Rs 318, establishing a solid base. The stock has also reclaimed the 20-week simple moving average (SMA), placed at Rs 370, reinforcing a positive medium-term bias. This indicates upside potential toward the 420-435 levels.