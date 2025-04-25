Tata Technologies Q4 results: Net profit rises 20% to Rs 189 crore; dividend announced

Tata Technologies Ltd on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 188.87 crore in the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2025 (Q4 FY25), up 20.12 per cent from Rs 157.24 crore in the year-ago period. During the quarter under review, revenue from operations of the Tata Group firm came at Rs 1,285.65 crore, registering a marginal drop of 1.18 per cent as compared to Rs 1,301.05 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Total expenses during the March 2025 quarter shed 0.57 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,088.20 crore.

The company's Board recommended a final dividend of Rs 8.35 and a one-time special dividend of Rs 3.35, aggregating to Rs 11.70 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

"The dividend, if approved at the Annual General Meeting (AGM), shall be paid/dispatched within the statutory time limit of 30 days from the conclusion of the AGM," it stated. The payment could result in a cash outflow of around Rs 474.63 crore.

The quarterly results were declared post-market hours today. Earlier in the day, Tata Tech shares settled 3.34 per cent lower at Rs 693.25. At this closing price, the stock has corrected 22.19 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Tata Tech saw high trading volume on BSE as around 2.51 lakh shares changed hands today. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 1.54 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 17.54 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 28,122.97 crore.

Technically, the counter traded lower than the 5-day, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but higher than the 10-day, 20-, 30-day and 50-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 54.16. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the company's stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 35.81 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 20.05. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 19.36 with a return on equity (RoE) of 55.99. Promoters held a 55.22 per cent stake in Tata Tech as of March 2025.