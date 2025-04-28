Tata Technologies shares in focus today on Q4 earnings, dividend 

Tata Technologies shares are in news on Monday after the Tata Group firm reported a 20.12% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 188.87 crore for the fourth quarter. Net profit came at Rs 157.24 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations in Q4 fell 1.18% to Rs 1,285.65 crore against Rs 1,301.05 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Total expenses for the March 2025 quarter slipped 0.57% year-on-year to Rs 1,088.20 crore.

The company's Board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 8.35 along with a one-time special dividend of Rs 3.35, totaling Rs 11.70 per equity share for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. If the dividend is approved at the Annual General Meeting (AGM), it will be paid within the statutory timeframe of 30 days following the AGM, resulting in an estimated cash outflow of around Rs 474.63 crore.

The quarterly results were released after market hours on Friday. Earlier, Tata Tech shares closed down 3.34% at Rs 693.25, reflecting a year-to-date decline of 22.19%.

For the full financial year FY25, Tata Technologies reported a profit of Rs 676.95 crore against Rs 679.37 crore in the previous year. The global product engineering and digital services firm reported a consolidated total income for the year Rs 5,292.58 crore, compared to Rs 5,232.75 crore in FY24.

The firm's CEO and managing director Warren Harris said, “Over the year, we closed a total of 17 large deals which included one marquee deal exceeding $500 million, two $50 million plus deals, and one $20 million-plus deal. We continued strengthening our customer base, with 44 customers now in the million-dollar-plus category.”