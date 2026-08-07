Shares of Tata Technologies zoomed nearly 10% to their 52-week high on Friday amid a report that said Honda outsourced new vehicle programme to company to cut costs. However, in a clarification to bourses, the company said, "In view of such obligations, the Company does not disclose the identity of customers unless specifically permitted under the relevant contractual arrangements. Consequently, the Company is not in a position to confirm or comment on the identity of the customer referred to in the media report."
On Thursday, a Bloomberg report said Honda Motor Co. awarded Tata Technologies Ltd. a major vehicle engineering mandate, marking the first time the Japanese automaker has entrusted an Indian engineering services company with the end-to-end development of an all-new vehicle platform.