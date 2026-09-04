However, Goldman Sachs has highlighted several concerns that could weigh on the stock.

Heavy exposure to lower-margin engineering work

Tata Technologies remains significantly exposed to body engineering and mechanical projects, which the brokerage views as relatively moderate-growth and lower-margin segments. This is in contrast to the faster-growing Computer-Aided Software Engineering (CASE) segment, where automotive R&D spending is increasingly moving towards software, connected technologies, autonomous driving and electrification.

Goldman Sachs believes the company’s ability to increase its exposure to these higher-growth, higher-margin areas will be critical to improving its overall growth and profitability profile.

High dependence on Tata Motors and JLR

Another key concern is Tata Technologies’ reliance on its parent entities. Nearly one-third of the company’s revenue is generated from Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

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While the relationship provides a strong and established revenue base, Goldman Sachs believes the high concentration could make customer diversification more challenging.

The brokerage also pointed to the difficulty of expanding among JLR’s global peers, many of which are themselves large automotive R&D spenders and may already have established engineering and technology partners.

VinFast revenue expected to normalise

Goldman Sachs also expects engineering revenue from the VinFast account to normalise, which could weigh on the company’s near-term growth trajectory.

The brokerage noted that Tata Technologies has historically traded at a slight premium to listed peers on a one-year forward price-to-earnings basis. However, Goldman Sachs believes this premium is not justified given the more normalised growth outlook ahead.

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With growth expected to moderate relative to some peers, the brokerage sees limited justification for Tata Technologies to command a sustained valuation premium.

Catalysts for stock

Despite these concerns, Goldman Sachs sees several potential catalysts for the stock. These include a scarcity of software-related deals among JLR’s competitors, the eventual ramp-down of the VinFast account and a continued shift in automotive R&D spending towards software-led solutions.

The brokerage particularly expects the increasing adoption of electric vehicles to drive greater spending on software and digital technologies, potentially benefiting Tata Technologies if it can successfully move its business mix beyond traditional body and mechanical engineering.

Tata Tech Q1 earnings

The global product engineering and digital services firm reported a 6.2 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 180.75 crore during the June quarter. The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 170.28 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Consolidated revenue from operations in Q1 came at Rs 1,664.63 crore as compared to Rs 1,244.29 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses were higher at Rs 1,459.38 crore against Rs 1,080.11 crore in the year-ago period.