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Despite 57% gain from 52-week low, this Tata Group stock gets a 'sell' call 

Despite 57% gain from 52-week low, this Tata Group stock gets a 'sell' call 

TATATECH811.95(0.16%)

The Tata Group stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 507.50 on March 30, 2026. After the up move, brokerage Goldman Sachs has turned bearish on the stock.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 4, 2026 3:09 PM IST
Despite 57% gain from 52-week low, this Tata Group stock gets a 'sell' call Tata Technologies stock: Goldman Sachs has highlighted several concerns that could weigh on the stock.

Shares of Tata Technologies Ltd, which have gained 57% from their 52-week low, have received a sell call from global brokerage Goldman Sachs. Tata Technologies stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 507.50 on March 30, 2026. After the up move, brokerage Goldman Sachs has turned bearish on the stock, assigning a  32% downside to the Tata Group stock. It expects the stock to hit the price target of Rs 550 against the current market price of Rs 804.

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Tata Technologies stock has gained 40% in the last six months and 24% year-to-date.

However, Goldman Sachs has highlighted several concerns that could weigh on the stock.

Heavy exposure to lower-margin engineering work

Tata Technologies remains significantly exposed to body engineering and mechanical projects, which the brokerage views as relatively moderate-growth and lower-margin segments. This is in contrast to the faster-growing Computer-Aided Software Engineering (CASE) segment, where automotive R&D spending is increasingly moving towards software, connected technologies, autonomous driving and electrification.

Goldman Sachs believes the company’s ability to increase its exposure to these higher-growth, higher-margin areas will be critical to improving its overall growth and profitability profile.

High dependence on Tata Motors and JLR

Another key concern is Tata Technologies’ reliance on its parent entities. Nearly one-third of the company’s revenue is generated from Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

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While the relationship provides a strong and established revenue base, Goldman Sachs believes the high concentration could make customer diversification more challenging.

The brokerage also pointed to the difficulty of expanding among JLR’s global peers, many of which are themselves large automotive R&D spenders and may already have established engineering and technology partners.

VinFast revenue expected to normalise

Goldman Sachs also expects engineering revenue from the VinFast account to normalise, which could weigh on the company’s near-term growth trajectory.

The brokerage noted that Tata Technologies has historically traded at a slight premium to listed peers on a one-year forward price-to-earnings basis. However, Goldman Sachs believes this premium is not justified given the more normalised growth outlook ahead.

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With growth expected to moderate relative to some peers, the brokerage sees limited justification for Tata Technologies to command a sustained valuation premium.

Catalysts for stock 

Despite these concerns, Goldman Sachs sees several potential catalysts for the stock. These include a scarcity of software-related deals among JLR’s competitors, the eventual ramp-down of the VinFast account and a continued shift in automotive R&D spending towards software-led solutions.

The brokerage particularly expects the increasing adoption of electric vehicles to drive greater spending on software and digital technologies, potentially benefiting Tata Technologies if it can successfully move its business mix beyond traditional body and mechanical engineering.

Tata Tech Q1 earnings 

The global product engineering and digital services firm reported a 6.2 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 180.75 crore during the June quarter. The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 170.28 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Consolidated revenue from operations in Q1 came at Rs 1,664.63 crore as compared to Rs 1,244.29 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses were higher at Rs 1,459.38 crore against Rs 1,080.11 crore in the year-ago period.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 4, 2026 3:09 PM IST
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