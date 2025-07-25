Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

This chemical stock defies market crash, zooms 20%; here's why

The stock reached a new 52-week high of Rs 1,219.90 during trading on Friday, a notable increase of 20% on BSE.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 25, 2025 12:45 PM IST
SUMMARY
  • Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem’s profit after tax rose to ₹96.7 crore in Q1 FY26
  • EBITDA increased by 37.4%, reaching ₹917 crore for the quarter
  • Stock hit a 52-week high of ₹91,218.5 amid positive market sentiment

Shares of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem zoomed 20% to fresh 52 week high on Friday, July 25, in  a weak market . This growth follows the company's announcement of a robust financial performance for the first quarter of FY26, marked by a 27.7% increase in profit after tax, reaching Rs 6.7 crore compared to Rs 5.2 crore in the same period last year. The company's EBITDA also rose by 37.4% to Rs 17 crore from Rs 12.6 crore in Q1 of the previous fiscal. Operating margins expanded from 12% to 14.8% year-on-year. The results underscore the company's strategic initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and drive profitability, which have evidently paid off.

The stock reached a new 52-week high of Rs 1,219.90 during trading on Friday, a notable increase of 20% on BSE.  This performance is part of a larger positive trend, with the stock having gained 27% over the past month and 39.11% since the start of the year.

The recent increase in share price also correlates with the disclosure that investor Mukul Agrawal has acquired a 1.28% stake in the company, a new addition to the company's shareholding pattern following the March quarter. His investment is seen as a vote of confidence in the company's future prospects.

The company reported a revenue of Rs 117 crore for the quarter, an increase of 10.8% from Rs 105 crore in the previous year. Promoters of Tatva Chintan Pharma continue to hold a significant 72% stake in the company.

The stock has reacted positively to these developments, reflecting investor confidence in the company's growth prospects. Experts note that the substantial increase in both revenue and profit, alongside Agrawal's investment, could signal continued positive momentum for the stock in the coming quarters. The company's consistent performance and strategic stakeholder engagements are likely to sustain its upward trajectory.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem is primarily engaged in manufacturing, distribution and selling of specialty chemicals i.e., phase transfer catalysts (PTC), structure directing agents electrolyte salts and solutions (ESS), pharmaceutical and agrochemical intermediates and other specialty chemicals (PASC).
 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 12:28 PM IST
