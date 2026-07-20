Tatva Chintan Pharma shares hit upper circuit; ICICI Securities shares price target

Shares of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chemicals rose to their 52 week high in the current session. The 20% rally in the specialty chemicals player's stock came after the firm reported its Q1 earnings. Net profit zoomed 140% to Rs 16 crore in the last quarter against a profit of Rs 6.7 crore in the year ago period. Revenue from operations rose 43% to Rs 167.1 crore in Q1 against Rs 117 crore in the year ago period.

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EBITDA rose 86% to Rs 32.3 crore in Q1 against Rs 17.3 crore in the June 2025 quarter. PAT margin rose 68% to 10% in Q1 against 6% in the year ago period.

Shares of Tatva Chintan Pharma rose 20% to a 52 week high of Rs 1714 against the previous close of Rs 1428.45. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3971.27 crore.

Meanwhile, ICICI Securities has assigned a price target of Rs 1955 to the chemicals stock.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem reported a strong operating performance for the quarter ended June 2026, with EBITDA rising 86.4% year-on-year and 14.8% sequentially to Rs 32.3 crore. Revenue increased 42.9% from a year earlier, driven primarily by higher sales volumes, while the company expects the benefit of price pass-through to reflect in the coming quarters.

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Growth during the quarter was broad-based, with healthy contributions from the Structure Directing Agents (SDA), Phase Transfer Catalysts (PTC) and PASC segments. However, sales of electrolyte salts were affected by temporary production disruptions.

The management reiterated its FY27 guidance of 25–30% revenue growth and an EBITDA margin of 20–22%, citing improving demand trends and encouraging business momentum across its key product segments.