TBO TEK shares: After 11% rally in two days, why Rs 1,700 mark is crucial for the travel firm's stock 

Shares of TBO TEK Ltd have risen 11% in two sessions, approaching the Rs 1,700 mark on Monday. The Rs 1,700 level is crucial for the travel-related services stock as brokerage Anand Rathi has fixed a price target of Rs 1,725.

"As the company nears the end of a relentless hiring spree (to be completed by Q3 FY26), it is on track for a 22-23% revenue CAGR over 2-3 years with a steady margin expansion from FY27. We cut our FY27e earnings 1.5%, introduce FY28e and retain a Buy rating with a higher TP of Rs 1,725, 46x Sep’27 EPS," said Anand Rathi.

Anand Rathi said it expects overall revenue to register a 22.4% CAGR over FY25-28 led by 27.5% growth in hotels and ancillary revenue, whereas the airline segment would fall 7.8%.

"Further, we expect the EBITDA margin to increase ~170bps (from 17.3% in FY25 to 19% by FY28), leading to a 26.6% EPS CAGR over FY25-28," said the brokerage.

It mentioned risks such as inability to retain buyers, dis-continuing supply of inventory and external factors curbing travel to its projections.

Meanwhile, in the current session, the stock gained 9.4% intra day to Rs 1687.40 against the previous close of Rs 1542.35 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 17,530 crore.

TBO Tek is primarily in the business of operating an online technology platform (TBO Portal) providing its customers access to book global travel inventory aggregated through travel suppliers like airlines, hotels, etc. TBO caters to buyers in over 100 countries by offering a comprehensive travel inventory tailored to their customers’ needs, complete with currency options and forex assistance.