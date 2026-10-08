TCS adds 4,258 employees in Q2, marks third quarter of headcount addition 

Employee attrition also improved during the quarter, with the company’s 12-month trailing attrition rate falling to 13.3% from 13.6% in the previous quarter.

On fresher hiring, TCS had issued around 25,000 offers at the start of FY27. Of these, approximately 14,000 freshers had joined the company by the end of Q1, indicating continued focus on rebuilding its entry-level talent pipeline.

Sudeep Kunnumal, Chief HR Officer, said “We continue to build a future-ready workforce through upskilling our employees and hiring top talent. Investments in learning and critical skills drove a 17% sequential increase in learning hours to 17.1 million. This quarter our employee base reached over 598,000, while attrition remained stable at 13.3%.”

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Meanwhile, TCS reported its Q2 earnings today. The IT major reported a 14.86 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 13,934 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2 FY27), compared with Rs 12,131 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 11.22 per cent YoY to Rs 73,188 crore in Q2 FY27 against Rs 65,799 crore in the year-ago period. TCS said its annualised AI revenue stood at $3.1 billion in Q2 FY27, crossing the 10 per cent threshold of the company's revenue.

The board of the IT firm declared a second interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of face value of Rs 1 each for FY27.

"The Directors have declared a second interim dividend of Rs 12 per Equity Share of Re 1 each of the Company, for the financial year 2026-27," TCS said.

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The record date for determining eligible shareholders is October 14, 2026, while the dividend will be paid on October 30, 2026.