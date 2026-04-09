TCS dividend 2026: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) is set to start the domestic IT sector's earnings season on Thursday, April 9, 2026. Today, the tech giant is scheduled to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full financial year ending March 31, 2026.

While Dalal Street is buzzing with anticipation, investors will have to wait until the closing bell rings to see the numbers. The company noted in its exchange filing that the earnings release will be available "after-market trading hours".

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Following the official release, the company board is scheduled to host an earnings conference call at "19:00 hrs IST" to dissect the financial performance and questions from analysts and investors.

TCS dividend 2026

Beyond profit numbers, many eyes are firmly glued to a potential payout. Investors are watching for announcements regarding the dividend amount, record date, and ex-date.

As per the exchange filing, the TCS said the company board "recommend a final dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the company for the financial year ending March 31, 2026, for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 31st Annual General Meeting."

Historically, TCS has maintained a robust track record of rewarding its shareholders throughout the fiscal year. Looking at the company's dividend history, TCS recently paid out an interim dividend of Rs 11 alongside a special dividend of Rs 46, both distributed on January 16, 2026. Prior to this, investors received an interim dividend of Rs 11 on October 15, 2025, another interim dividend of Rs 11 on July 16, 2025, and a final dividend of Rs 30 on June 4, 2025.

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Meanwhile, TCS shares were trading 0.11% higher at Rs 2562.50 apiece on BSE in early trade. The stock is up for the sixth consecutive session.