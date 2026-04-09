TCS dividend 2026 announcement: Rs 31/share; check payment details | Q4 results

TCS dividend 2026: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) has announced earnings for the fourth quarter of FY26 today, Thursday, April 9, 2026. With this much-awaited financial disclosure, the IT heavyweight has also delivered an update for its shareholders by declaring its final dividend.

The company board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 31 per equity share, which carries a face value of Re 1 each.

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Outlining the payment, the stock exchange filing noted that the final payout "shall be paid on the third day from the conclusion of the 31st Annual General Meeting, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company."

When combined with earlier payouts, this latest announcement brings the total dividend declared by the tech giant for FY26 to an impressive Rs 110 per share. This figure combines the freshly announced final dividend of Rs 31 with the Rs 79 in interim dividends already declared throughout the fiscal year.



The technology giant reported a 12.12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter. During the quarter, the bottom line profit came in at Rs 13,784 crore, a jump against the Rs 12,293 crore recorded in the corresponding year-ago period. Check full earnings here

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In the four quarters of FY26, the largest IT exporter distributed an interim dividend of Rs 11 and a special dividend of Rs 46 on January 16, 2026. Before that, shareholders received an interim dividend of Rs 11 on October 15, 2025, and another interim dividend of Rs 11 on July 16, 2025. Additionally, a final dividend of Rs 30 was announced on June 4, 2025.

Overall, this year's payout is significantly higher than previous years, surpassing the FY24 dividend payout, which stood at Rs 73 per share.