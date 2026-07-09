TCS dividend announcement amount, time today: Record date, March 2026 quarter details

TCS Q1 earnings: Country's largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will announce its June quarter earnings today. The IT behemoth will also declare an interim dividend during its results announcement. The dividend will be announced post market hours today. The IT firm in a communication to bourses said its board would consider declaration of an interim dividend to the equity shareholders.

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TCS also announced record date for the interim dividend.

"The interim dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose," said TCS.

Earlier, the company said its Board of Directors of Tata Consultancy Services Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

"1. approve and take on record the audited standalone interim financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter ending June 30, 2026," said TCS.

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Following the results, the country's largest IT services company will hold an earnings conference call at 7:00 PM IST, where the management is expected to discuss the quarterly performance, business outlook and respond to analysts' queries.

Ahead of the earnings announcement, brokerage firms expect TCS to deliver steady year-on-year growth in both revenue and net profit, although operating margins are likely to remain under pressure.

Antique Stock Broking estimates the company will report a 5.9% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 13,508 crore, while revenue is projected to rise 13.9% to Rs 72,246 crore. The brokerage expects EBIT margin to decline to 23.8% from 24.5% in the March quarter, mainly due to the impact of annual wage hikes implemented during the quarter and continued investments in business growth, partially offset by favourable currency movements.

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Axis Securities has a similar outlook, forecasting a 5.3% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 13,493 crore. It expects revenue to increase 12.6% to Rs 71,452 crore during the quarter, reflecting resilient demand despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.

TCS Q4 details

TCS posted a strong performance in the fourth quarter of FY26, with consolidated net profit rising 12.12% year-on-year to Rs 13,784 crore, compared with Rs 12,293 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. On a sequential basis, net profit jumped 29% from Rs 10,720 crore reported in the December quarter.

The company's revenue from operations also registered healthy growth, increasing 9.64% year-on-year to Rs 70,698 crore from Rs 64,479 crore a year earlier. Compared with the preceding quarter, revenue advanced 5.38% from Rs 67,087 crore.

The board also approved a final dividend of Rs 31 per equity share with a face value of Re 1, rewarding shareholders following the company's strong financial performance during the quarter.