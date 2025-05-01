TCS dividend date: Tata Consultancy Services announces record date for final dividend

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced the record date for its final dividend of Rs 30 per share on April 30, 2025 through an exchange filing with the bourses. The Tata Group backed IT solutions major had announced a final dividend for the financial year 2024-25 along with the quarterly results.

The company has fixed Wednesday, June 4, 2025, as the record date for determining entitlement of members to final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. If the final dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors is approved at the AGM, payment of such dividend, subject to deduction of tax at source, will be made on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, said TCS.



"As informed earlier, the board of directors at its meeting held on Thursday, April 10, 2025, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 30 per equity share of Rs 1 each of the company for approval by the shareholders at the annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held on Thursday, June 19, 2025," it added.

Shares of TCS settled at Rs 3,429.65 on Wednesday, falling 1.12 per cent for the day. The largest software solutions player commanded a total market capitalization of more than Rs 12.40 lakh crore. Even after a 12 per cent rebound from its 52-week low at Rs 3,060.25 on April 7, 2025, the stock is still down 25 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 4,585.90.



Before this dividend, TCS gave an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share and a special dividend of Rs 66 per share to the investors. It also delivered two other interim dividends of Rs 10 each in July 2024 and October 2024 for the investors.



In the March 2025 quarter, TCS reported a 1.7 per cent YoY fall in its net profit to Rs 12,224 crore, amid rising uncertainty, delays in decision making, and project ramp-downs. Its revenue for the quarter rose 5.2 per cent YoY to Rs 64,479 crore. EBIT came in at Rs 15,601 crore for the quarter, while Ebit margins dropped to 24.2 per cent.

In another exchange filing, TCS informed the exchanges that it has converted the remaining 35 per cent of optionally redeemable convertible debentures held by Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited (TRIL) to the company in the second tranche, making them wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company.



TCS reported a steady Q4FY25 performance, driven by strong growth in India, resilient traction in regional markets, and healthy deal wins across cloud and artificial intelligence (AI)-led services, said Geojit Financial Services with a 'buy' rating a target price of Rs 3,671 on the stock.



"Demand trends are expected to improve as clients increasingly prioritise cloud modernisation, Generative artificial intelligence integration, and platform-based transformations across verticals such as energy, manufacturing, and BFSI. It is placed for sustained long growth, backed by a strong order book, exposure to long-duration deals, diversified portfolio, and an expanding client base," it said.



TCS being a market leader with their strong managed portfolio, Gen AI projects and workforce strength would continue to be the same. Any early improvement in the demand environment would reflect in their topline, said IDBI Capital. "With the near term softness already reflected in the price, we upgrade our rating to 'buy' from 'hold' valuing the company at 24.8 times FY27E with target of Rs 3,733."

BoB Capital Market said that a weak start for FY26 is likely. Salary hike postponed due to uncertainty in the demand environment. TCS says FY26 growth was higher than that of FY25 on international revenue, which was flat in dollar terms in FY25 versus FY24. It has lowered Lower estimates for both FY26/FY27 and assumed no growth in FY26, maintaining a 'hold' rating with a target price of 3,072.