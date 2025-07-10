TCS, DMart, Apollo Tyres, Zensar among stocks in focus on Friday

Benchmark equity indices settled lower on Thursday. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack fell 345.80 points or 0.41 per cent to close at 83,190.28, while the broader NSE Nifty index dropped 120.85 points or 0.47 per cent to settle at 25,355.25. Here are a few stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session:

TCS: IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd on Thursday posted a 5.98 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26) net profit, which came at Rs 12,760 crore as against Rs 12,040 crore in the year-ago period.

Quarterly results: Avenue Supermarts (DMart), Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, Aditya Birla Money Ltd, Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd, Amal Ltd and Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd are among companies that would announce their quarterly results tomorrow.



Ex-dividend & ex-bonus: Shares of Zensar Technologies Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd, Shriram Finance Ltd, IDFC First Bank Ltd, and Mahindra Logistics Ltd will turn ex-date for dividends on Friday, July 11. Indus Finance Ltd, Zydus Wellness Ltd and D-Link (India) Ltd are among a dozen other stocks, which would turn ex-dividend tomorrow. Companies such as Alkosign Ltd, Dynamic Cables Ltd, RIR Power Electronics Ltd and Roto Pumps Ltd would turn ex-bonus on Friday, BSE data showed.

The Apollo Tyres board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per share for FY25. Friday is the record date for the purpose of determining eligible Apollo Tyres shareholders for dividend purpose.

PDS Ltd: The company informed stock exchange that PDS Sourcing Limited, a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the Company incorporated in Mauritius, had entered into a Share Subscription Agreement on July 1, 2025, for the acquisition of a 60% equity stake in GSC Link Limited (GSCL) in one or more tranches.

Tata Elxsi Ltd: The design-led technology services firm, for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26, the company reported operating revenue of Rs. 892.1 crore. Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at Rs 144.4 crore, with a PAT Margin of 15.5 per cent.