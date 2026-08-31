TCS, Engineers India, SAIL among top stocks to buy; check price targets, upside potential & more



Tata Consultancy Services | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,480 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,135

TCS is exhibiting a constructive bullish setup, with the stock witnessing a healthy upmove and now trading near a crucial breakout retest and reversal zone. After surpassing an important resistance area, the stock has retraced in a controlled manner to retest the breakout level, where buying interest has re-emerged, indicating that previous resistance is acting as a strong support base. The price action suggests accumulation on dips rather than distribution, reinforcing the positive undertone in the trend. The ongoing consolidation around the retest zone appears to be a healthy pause following the recent rally, allowing the stock to absorb supply and strengthen its base for the next potential upmove. Momentum indicators are stabilizing and gradually improving, supporting the possibility of trend continuation without displaying signs of excessive optimism or overheating. The technical structure remains positive with upside potential towards Rs 2,480 on a closing basis from the current market price of Rs 2,248, while the bullish view will remain intact as long as the stock holds above Rs 2,135 on a closing basis. A sustained hold above the breakout retest zone could pave the way for further strength in the coming sessions.

Recommended by: SMIFS



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Engineers India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 290-295| Stop Loss: Rs 240

Engineers India Ltd is demonstrating a bullish market structure on its daily chart, consolidating within a classic ascending triangle pattern. Following a rebound from the dynamic moving average support around Rs 220, the stock has consistently formed higher lows, indicating growing buyer strength beneath current price levels. Price action is now pressing directly against key horizontal trend line resistance at Rs 255–260 zone. An ascending trend line support drawn from recent swing lows at Rs 220 up through Rs 240 continues to compress prices upward. A decisive close above Rs 260 would confirm a bullish pattern breakout. Therefore, one can take a conditional buy in a stock above the breakout level of 260 levels with the expected upside of Rs 290-295 levels with stop loss below Rs 240 levels.

Recommended by: SMC Global Securities