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TCS, Engineers India, SAIL among top stocks to buy; check price targets, upside potential & more

TCS, Engineers India, SAIL among top stocks to buy; check price targets, upside potential & more

SAIL198.00(1.00%)

SMIFS said that TCS is exhibiting a constructive bullish setup, with the stock witnessing a healthy upmove and now trading near a crucial breakout retest and reversal zone.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026 9:04 AM IST
TCS, Engineers India, SAIL among top stocks to buy; check price targets, upside potential & moreSAIL is signaling a powerful structural reversal on its daily chart following a clean breakout from a classic rounding bottom pattern, said SMC Global Securities

Amid the rising volatility in the domestic equity markets, select brokerage firms like SMC Global Securities and SMIFS have suggested select stocks like Engineers India Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on the basis of strong technical parameters and sound charts to make short-term gains. Here's what brokerages have to say on these stocks:

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Steel Authority of India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 215-220 | Stop Loss: Rs 175
SAIL is signaling a powerful structural reversal on its daily chart following a clean breakout from a classic rounding bottom pattern. The multi-week consolidation reflects steady accumulation, where dip-buyers repeatedly defended price action. With the stock recently surging past key horizontal resistance at Rs 188–190 zone, bullish momentum has accelerated, driving price action up toward the Rs 200 level. Technical indicators, including a rising RSI and a bullish MACD cross, further validate the structural strength. A sustained momentum in prices could pave the way toward retesting previous swing highs near, while immediate downside support now sits at the breakout barrier of Rs 188. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock on dips in the range of Rs 188-190 for the expected upside of Rs 215-220 levels with stop loss below Rs 175 levels.
Recommended by: SMC Global Securities

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Tata Consultancy Services | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,480 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,135
TCS is exhibiting a constructive bullish setup, with the stock witnessing a healthy upmove and now trading near a crucial breakout retest and reversal zone. After surpassing an important resistance area, the stock has retraced in a controlled manner to retest the breakout level, where buying interest has re-emerged, indicating that previous resistance is acting as a strong support base. The price action suggests accumulation on dips rather than distribution, reinforcing the positive undertone in the trend. The ongoing consolidation around the retest zone appears to be a healthy pause following the recent rally, allowing the stock to absorb supply and strengthen its base for the next potential upmove. Momentum indicators are stabilizing and gradually improving, supporting the possibility of trend continuation without displaying signs of excessive optimism or overheating. The technical structure remains positive with upside potential towards Rs 2,480 on a closing basis from the current market price of Rs 2,248, while the bullish view will remain intact as long as the stock holds above Rs 2,135 on a closing basis. A sustained hold above the breakout retest zone could pave the way for further strength in the coming sessions.
Recommended by: SMIFS

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Engineers India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 290-295| Stop Loss: Rs 240
Engineers India Ltd is demonstrating a bullish market structure on its daily chart, consolidating within a classic ascending triangle pattern. Following a rebound from the dynamic moving average support around Rs 220, the stock has consistently formed higher lows, indicating growing buyer strength beneath current price levels. Price action is now pressing directly against key horizontal trend line resistance at Rs 255–260 zone. An ascending trend line support drawn from recent swing lows at Rs 220 up through Rs 240 continues to compress prices upward. A decisive close above Rs 260 would confirm a bullish pattern breakout. Therefore, one can take a conditional buy in a stock above the breakout level of 260 levels with the expected upside of Rs 290-295 levels with stop loss below Rs 240 levels.
Recommended by: SMC Global Securities

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Aug 31, 2026 9:04 AM IST
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