Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Eternal, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Life, HDFC Bank,Varun Beverages, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Technologies and HUL among others are trading in the oversold zone due to the market crash amid the ongoing US-Israel and Iran war.

A stock being oversold on charts means that there are more sellers than buyers for the scrip in the current session. A stock with Relative Strength Index (RSI) value below 30 indicates it is oversold and above 70 signals the scrip is overbought on bourses.

Among the hugely popular stocks, TCS (RSI of 19.9), Eternal (RSI of 21.3), HDFC Bank (RSI of 25.4), Infosys (RSI of 25.1), and HDFC Life shares (RSI of 24.1) are deeply oversold on charts. Here's a look at these five stocks.

TCS



Shares of IT titan TCS have taken a hit this year amid concerns that generative AI will automate traditional IT services leading to a broad sell-off across the Indian IT sector. Stronger-than-expected US jobs data has also trimmed hopes of near-term interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, supporting the US dollar and affecting spending sentiment. Muted Q3 earnings also led to tepid sentiment around the stock. The ongoing US-Iran war has also negatively affected market sentiment and delayed project ramp-ups.

The large cap IT stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2415 today (March 13). The software major's stock trades below all long-term and short-term simple moving averages, signalling bearish stance of investors toward the IT stock. TCS stock has lost 25% in 2026.

Eternal

Shares of Eternal have slipped 24% in a month amid LPG shortage fears in India post disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. Concerns arise as restricted gas supply is forcing hotels to cut menus or shut down, directly impacting food delivery volumes.

The ongoing tension in West Asia and a rise in oil prices are also taking a toll on the stock of the food delivery major. Brent crude closed above the $100 per barrel mark on Thursday for the first time since August 2022 as the West Asia war pressured the broader hospitality and food services sector.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank shares hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 812 on Friday amid a crash in benchmark indices. The stock has fallen for three straight sessions. The stock has fallen 17% this year led by a crash in the benchmark indices amid the opngoing war between US-Israel and Iran.

Infosys

Another IT stock Infosys is down 22.46% in 2026 as AI-led disruption fears wrecked sentiment on Dalal Street. Infosys shares hit a 52 week low of Rs 1248 in the current session. Other factors in the IT stock's correction include a slowdown in global IT spending in North America and Europe, muted revenue guidance, and high valuations following a 2025 fall.

HDFC Life Insurance

Shares of the private sector insurer are trading near their 52-week low of Rs 621 reached on March 13, 2025. The stock has fallen 16% in 2026. Subdued Q3 earnings and the ongoing market correction pushed the stock into an oversold zone.

Other popular shares oversold on charts are Bharti Airtel (RSI of 25.7), Infosys (RSI of 25.1), Bajaj Finserv (RSI of 25.6), HCL Technologies (RSI of 29.8) Varun Beverages (RSI of 29.5) and Hindustan Unilever (RSI of 26.3).