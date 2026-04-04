IT Q4 results 2026: As the earnings season will officially begin from next week, India's IT sector is gearing up for the highly anticipated fourth-quarter earnings season, closely tracking the top five software services exporters, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Infosys Ltd, Wipro Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, and Tech Mahindra Ltd, as they prepare to reveal their Q4 FY26 results later this month.

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According to the BSE results calendar and stock exchange filings, here are the dates and expected timings of the Q4 results for the IT majors.

TCS

TCS would kick off the earnings season next week on Thursday, April 9, 2026, for the IT majors. In a recent stock exchange filing, the IT bellwether said that it will announce its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, after-market trading hours. The company noted the earnings conference call is scheduled later that evening at 7 pm.

Historically, in the past, TCS has declared its previous earnings for the 2025-26 financial year between 3:40 pm and 4:20 pm. Therefore, the investors can expect the firm to release its fourth-quarter results around the same window.

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TCS dividend 2026

According to the stock exchange filing, along with its earnings announcement, India’s largest IT exporter is set to consider a final dividend for the financial year 2025–26.

Infosys

Following the TCS announcement, Infosys is scheduled to declare its Q4 performance on April 23. Market participants can expect the numbers to roll in just after the closing bell. Looking at the company's track record for the 2025-26 financial year, Infosys reported its earnings around 3:45 pm, setting the stage for a similarly timed release this quarter.

Wipro

Wipro is slated to announce its Q4 financial results on April 16. Based on past exchange filings for FY26, the Bengaluru-based firm usually declares its quarterly earnings between 3:30 pm and 4 pm. Investors can anticipate the fourth-quarter figures to be announced during this post-market timeframe.

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HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies will report its Q4 earnings on April 21. As per historical exchange filing trends, the company prefers a slightly later window. During the previous quarters of FY26, HCL Tech declared its results between 5 pm and 6 pm, making it highly likely for the Q4 announcement to drop during those early evening hours.

Tech Mahindra

Rounding out the top five, Tech Mahindra will unveil its Q4 numbers on April 22. Exchange data from earlier in the 2025-26 fiscal year shows that the IT major typically posts its earnings also post-market hours, usually between 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm. Markets will be on the lookout for the final Q4 results within this expected timeline.

