TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech, TechM: Accenture Q2 takeaways for Indian IT firms

Accenture, post its Q2 results, upgraded the lower end of its FY26 revenue growth guidance to 3-5 per cent from 2-5 per cent earlier, indicating a 1 per cent headwind from its US Federal business and a 1.5 per cent inorganic contribution. The company also maintained its margin guidance at 15.7-15.9 per cent. Analysts said the key takeaway for Indian IT firms is that artificial intelligence will act as a tailwind, while faster execution will be critical.

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"Accenture delivered revenue growth at the top end of its guidance and upgraded the FY26E revenue growth guidance to 4–6% (from 3–6%)— excluding 1 per cent headwind from the US Federal business. Investments and hiring to increase as AI drives growth. We see the results as a minor incremental positive for Indian IT," Nuvama Institutional Equities said.

The domestic brokerage said it is positive on the sector as it expects Gen AI to provide a mammoth growth opportunity. Additionally, post the recent sharp correction, sector valuations have become highly attractive, Nuvama said.

"Accenture indicated that client spending trends remain similar to 2025. However, we believe the escalating war is an additional variable that is yet unaccounted for in the company’s outlook. While ACN noted that foundational work in AI is picking up, we believe this is currently not sufficient to drive the acceleration in demand we were anticipating in earlier scenarios," MOFSL said.

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Accenture is a $71 billion revenue consulting and IT services company on a trailing 12-month basis. It has been consistently gaining market share. Accenture works with 80 per cent of the Global 500 corporations. It has deep relationships with its customers with 99 of its top 100 customers having been with it for more than 10 years, Nirmal Bang noted.

Accenture's Managed services (outsourcing) accounts for a very large part of its revenue (48 per cent on TTM basis, the other being consulting), where it is directly in competition with India-centric IT players like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Cognizant Technology Solutions, Infosys Ltd, Wipro Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, and Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Nirmal Bang said Accenture’s Q2 earnings reaffirmed a gradual demand recovery, led by large scale digital transformation, cloud, and AI & advanced AI services.

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"Indian IT services should focus on scaling up AI capabilities, securing large deals, and improving operational efficiencies to mitigate margin pressures in a competitive market environment. Accenture’s growth in AI and cloud reinforces the view that Indian IT firms will need to accelerate their AI-driven transformation offerings to remain competitive," it said.

Nirmal Bang said a lot of variables exist with commercial models, AI tools, revenue deflation, and speeding up of large-scale programs, adding that investors will not buy into the management’s optimism, but the numbers (especially order book) will be viewed in a positive light, affirming demand recovery despite the difficult global conditions and AI shocks.

For the quarter, revenue for the IT major grew 8 per cent YoY and (4 per cent CC) to $18 billion, marginally better than Street’s estimate of $17.9 billion.

Consulting revenue grew 3 per cent CC YoY while Managed Services (Outsourcing) grew by 5 per cent CC YoY. New bookings were up 6 per cent YoY (1 per cent CC YoY) with Consulting growing 8.2 per cent YoY and Outsourcing reporting a soft growth of 3.3 per cent YoY.

For Q3, Accenture expects 1–5 per cent constant currency (CC) YoY revenue growth.