TCS partners with OpenAI to build AI infrastructure; stock up 2%

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) climbed on Thursday following buying across IT stocks and an announcement that the Tata Group IT major has forged a multi-dimensional strategic partnership with OpenAI.

The collaboration aims to accelerate AI adoption across the Tata Group and build massive computing infrastructure in India, the company said.

At 10:13 am, TCS shares advanced 1.86% to Rs 2744.80 on the BSE, up from a previous close of Rs 2694.60. The stock has been under selling pressure recently; tracking a broader tech selloff, the counter had declined nearly 15% in a month.

In a filing exchanged on Thursday, TCS said it will work with the ChatGPT creator to co-develop industry-specific Agentic AI solutions. “In the initial phase, TCS will develop AI infrastructure with 100MW capacity, with an option to scale to 1 GW,” the filing said.

Thousands of Tata Group employees are set to receive access to Enterprise ChatGPT to boost productivity, while TCS engineers will leverage OpenAI’s Codex to streamline software development, the company noted.

N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, called the deal a milestone, said, "We are pleased to partner with OpenAI to create state-of-the-art AI infrastructure in India. This is a unique opportunity for OpenAI and TCS to transform industries".

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, said that the partnership is about building infrastructure, skills, and local partnerships needed to build AI with India, for India, and in India. “So that more people across the country can access and benefit from it,” he added.

This announcement comes just three days after TCS announced a separate strategic collaboration with chipmaker AMD. On February 16, the company announced it would co-develop Helios, a rack-scale AI architecture.