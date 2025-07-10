TCS Q1 FY26: Net profit climbs 6% to Rs 12,760 crore; Rs 11 per share dividend announced

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd on Thursday posted a 5.98 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26) net profit, which came at Rs 12,760 crore as against Rs 12,040 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operation during the period rose 1.32 per cent to Rs 63,437 crore from Rs 62,613 crore in the corresponding period last year. On the other hand, TCS' total expenditure also grew by 1.59 per cent to Rs 47,923 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 47,171 crore in the same period last year.

The IT bellwether also announced a dividend of Rs 11 per share. "We would like to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, the Directors have declared an interim dividend of Rs 11 per Equity Share of Re 1 each of the Company. The interim dividend shall be paid on Monday, August 4, 2025, to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, which is the Record Date, fixed for the purpose," TCS stated.

K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TCS, said, "The continued global macro-economic and geo-political uncertainties caused a demand contraction. On the positive side, all the new services grew well. We saw robust deal closures during this quarter. We remain closely connected to our customers to help them navigate the challenges impacting their business, through cost optimization, vendor consolidation and AI-led business transformation."

The IT company said its workforce stood at 613,069 as on June 30, 2025, adding that IT services' attrition was at 13.8 per cent for the last twelve months.

The earnings were declared post-market hours today. Earlier in the day, TCS shares shed 0.06 per cent to close at Rs 3,382.30.