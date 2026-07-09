TCS Q1 earnings: IT major Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) on Thursday reported a 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of the current fiscal. During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 13,349 crore against Rs 12,760 crore in the year-ago period.

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The IT bellwether's revenue from operations rose 14 per cent to Rs 72275 crore in Q1FY27 compared to Rs 63,437 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue climbed 2.23% from Rs 70,698 crore on a quarter on quarter basis.

The board of the firm also declared a interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share, which carries a face value of Re 1 each.

Shares of TCS closed 0.52% or Rs 10.80 lower at Rs 2047.75 on BSE ahead of Q1 earnings announcement today. Market cap of TCS stood at Rs 7.40 lakh crore. Earlier, the stock opened on a flat note at Rs 2055.30 against Wednesday's close of Rs 2058.55. TCS shares have fallen 36% in 2026.

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Source: TCS earnings release

Highlights of TCS Q1 earnings

Operating Margin for TCS came at 24%

Workforce strength stood at 593,798 in Q1.

LTM Attrition (IT Services): 13.6%

Dividend per share: Rs 12 per share

Record date for the interim dividend has been fixed at 15 July, 2026. Payment date for the dividend is July 31, 2026.

• Won a landmark US$800 million global AI-led business transformation deal with SKF; redesigning enterprise operations around an intelligent digital core. The program establishes AI as the enterprise nervous system, harmonizing fragmented processes, data, and platforms into a self-learning operational backbone that drives predictive decision-making, autonomous optimization, and enterprise-wide agility at scale.

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• Won a deal with a North American utility major for its AI-driven utility transformation into a future-ready, innovation-led operating model. By embracing AI at scale, the utility major is pioneering the development of an enterprise-wide digital ecosystem spanning grid operations, customer experience, asset management, and workforce enablement, while building a scalable foundation with strong AI governance and lifecycle management.

• Won a multi-million dollar deal with a Europe-based Fortune Global 50 firm for transforming employee experience and HR operations using Agentic AI-driven operating model.

Management quote

K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said “Q1 FY27 reflects continued growth momentum and the strength of our strategic positioning, despite geopolitical and macro-economic headwinds. We delivered a strong order book of $9.5 billion, including a marquee AI-led transformation deal with SKF, while continuing to add clients across key revenue bands and scaling our AI business to a $2.6 billion annualized revenue run rate. As customers accelerate investments in AI, modernization, cybersecurity, sovereign cloud and platform simplification, our strong deal conversion, improving client mining and expanding ecosystem partnerships position TCS well to translate opportunity into sustained growth”.

Aarthi Subramanian, Executive Director - President and Chief Operating Officer, said “Q1 was characterised by strong growth across several services. We won multiple AI-led transformation deals with our dual commitment to AI-led optimization as well as innovation-led outcomes. These wins validate our approach to AI-led efficient ITOps, accelerated Software Engineering and Modernization, AI-first process redesign and implementation of SaaS solutions and Autonomous GBS. We signed strategic partnerships with Anthropic and Mistral expanding our AI ecosystem”.

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