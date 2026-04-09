TCS Q4 earnings: IT major Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) on Thursday reported a 12.12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of the current fiscal. During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 13,784 crore against Rs 12,293 crore in the year-ago period. On a quarter on quarter basis, net profit rose 29% from Rs 10,720 crore.

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The IT bellwether's revenue from operations rose 9.64 per cent to Rs 70,698 crore in Q4FY26 compared to Rs 64,479 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue too rose 5.38% from Rs 67,087 crore on a quarter on quarter basis.

The board of the firm also declared a final dividend of Rs 31 per equity share, which carries a face value of Re 1 each.

Earnings per share rose to Rs 37.92 in Q4 against Rs 33.79 in the year ago period.

The company said strong total contract value (TCV) performance came at $40.7 billion for FY26 and at $12 billion for Q4, among the highest TCV ever; with three mega deals for the quarter and five mega deals for the year.

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The company said the growth was led by energy and utilities services ERU (+6.1%), and Consumer Business Group (CBG) (2.8%) QoQ in constant currency terms. Among markets, growth was led by UK (2.4%), North America (1.4%) QoQ in CC terms. Operating Margins came at 25.3%, 10 basis points higher on a QoQ basis. Net Margin stood at 19.4% and EPS grew 12.2% YoY.

K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said "We are pleased to report the third consecutive quarter of sequential growth, supported by three mega deals and a $12 billion TCV, underscoring the strength of our five pillar strategy and our AI led positioning across services. It is equally encouraging that this momentum was broad based across major markets and most industries. While the macro-economic headwinds continue, we see sustained customer conviction in technology investments, which positions us well for the opportunities ahead."

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For FY26, revenue rose 4.58% to Rs 2,67,021 crore against revenue of Rs 2,55,324 crore in the previous fiscal. Profit rose 1.38% to Rs 49,454 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 48,797 crore in FY25.

Shares of TCS closed 1.09% or Rs 27.95 higher at Rs 2587.75 on BSE ahead of Q4 earnings announcement today. Market cap of TCS stood at Rs 9.36 lakh crore. Earlier, the stock opened on a flat note at Rs 2559.75 against Wednesday's close of Rs 2559.80. TCS shares have fallen 20% in 2026.