TCS Q4 FY26 earnings conference call: Time, how to register; watch webcast LIVE

IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) is scheduled to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4 FY26) and the full financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Thursday (April 9). The company said in an exchange filing that the earnings release will be available after market trading hours.

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Following the official release, the company's management will host an earnings conference call at 19:00 hrs IST to discuss the financial performance and address questions from analysts and investors.

TCS Q4FY26 Earnings Conference Call: Click here to register, fill in all the required details, and then hit 'Submit' on the page.

Meanwhile, TCS shares were trading 0.60 per cent higher at Rs 2,574.30 in Thursday's trade. At this level, the stock has declined 15.93 per cent over the last six months.

Sebi-registered analyst Mitesh Panchal noted that the drop in the stock price could be seen as an accumulation opportunity. "We have put in a target of close to Rs 3,800 to Rs 4,000 for TCS. From the bottom formation viewpoint, one can go ahead with TCS," he told Business Today.

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Q3 FY26 performance

In the previous quarter (Q3 FY26), TCS reported a 4.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated total income to Rs 68,205 crore compared with Rs 65,216 crore in Q3 FY25. However, net profit declined 14 per cent YoY to Rs 10,720 crore from Rs 12,444 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Dividend history

TCS has maintained a consistent dividend payout track record. The company recently paid an interim dividend of Rs 11 along with a special dividend of Rs 46, both distributed on January 16, 2026.

Before that, investors received an interim dividend of Rs 11 on October 15, 2025, another interim dividend of Rs 11 on July 16, 2025, and a final dividend of Rs 30 on June 4, 2025.