TCS Q4 earnings expectations: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest software services exporter, will announce its Q4 earnings today (April 9, 2026). With TCS starting off the Q4 earnings season, all eyes are on the IT bellwether's Q4 and fiscal performance amid global uncertainties such as US-Iran war and AI ringing alarm bells for the Indian IT sector.

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According to Centrum Broking, the demand environment broadly remains unchanged over last three months. Q4 is a seasonally weak quarter due to lower number of working days.

AI-led demand trends, currency movements and elevated dollar demand amid the West Asia crisis are also likely to impact Q4 earnings (TCS earnings today) of the IT sector.

Commentary on demand environment and deal pipeline will be the key things to be watched out for in TCS Q4 earnings today.

Centrum expects a constant currency revenue growth of 0.6% on a quarter on quarter basis led by BFSI and Tech verticals, supported by steady demand environment.

TCS is seen posting a 12.5% rise in net profit to Rs 13,750.4 crore in Q4 on a revenue of Rs 69,516.6 crore in the March 2026 quarter. On a quarter on quarter basis, revenue is expected to rise 3.6% from Rs 67,087 crore and a 7.8% rise from Rs 64,479 crore from the year ago period.

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Centrum expects EBIT margin to improve by 12 bps QoQ led by headcount optimisation and benefit from rupee depreciation.

Among the Tier 1 IT companies, the brokerage prefers Infosys and TCS.

The brokerage has assigned a price target of Rs 4,457 on the TCS stock ahead of Q4 earnings.

IDBI Capital has a price target of Rs 3,733 on the TCS stock ahead of its Q4 earnings.

The brokerage expects QoQ revenue to rise by 1.3%/3.8% in USD/INR terms led by BSFI and Tech vertical. It expects EBIT margin to fall by 7 bps QoQ for TCS.

TCS is expected to report a 8% rise in revenue at Rs 69,635.9 crore against Rs 64,479 crore revenue in the March 2025 quarter. On a QoQ basis, revenue is seen rising 3.8%.

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IDBI Capital expects a 12.8% rise in net profit to Rs 13,787.9 crore in the March 2026 quarter against Rs 12,224 crore in the year ago period.

According to the brokerage, key things to watch out for in today's TCS Q4 results are total contract value (TCV) of deal wins specially in AI and digital transformations, commentary on AI infrastructure investment, employee restructuring, deal pipeline conversion trend, trends in Generative AI and outlook on Middle East strategy.

Meanwhile, shares of TCS were trading on a flat note ahead of Q4 earnings set to be announced after market hours today. The IT stock fell 0.02% to Rs 2559.25 in early deals. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 9.24 lakh crore.