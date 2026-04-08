TCS Q4 results date and time: Check dividend 2026, quarterly earnings announcement schedule

TCS Q4 results, dividend 2026: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) is set to kick off the domestic IT sector's earnings season for the fourth quarter of FY26 tomorrow, Thursday, April 9, 2026. Ahead of the announcement, TCS shares on Wednesday were trading 0.58% higher at Rs 2554.70 apiece on the BSE in early trade, marking the counter's fifth consecutive session of gains.

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According to the company's stock exchange filings, the company board on April 9 is set to approve the audited financial results for the quarter and the financial year ending March 31, 2026.

TCS dividend 2026

Investors would also be watching for a payout, as the company board has recommend and scheduled to consider, if approved at 31st AGM, a final dividend on the equity shares of the company for FY26.

While the exact timing of the results is officially as company said is after-market trading hours, it means investors may expect the numbers to drop shortly after the closing bell.

Historically, TCS declared its previous earnings for the 2025-26 fiscal year between 3:40 pm and 4:20 pm. Therefore, the IT firm will likely release its fourth-quarter results in that same afternoon window.

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Following the data release, the company's management would scheduled for an earnings conference call at 7 pm.

Brokerages view

In its latest Q4FY26 preview note, Axis Direct projected that TCS may see its topline grow by 2.6% quarter-on-quarter. The brokerage highlighted that this upward movement will be led by growth in BFSI, Hi-tech, and cross-currency tailwinds.

Axis also noted that operating margins are likely to improve by 23 bps QoQ. The brokerage advised that the key attributes to watch will include the "deal pipeline, vertical commentary, and outlook on FY27."

Following a recent outreach with investors in Singapore, JM Financial, in its latest note highlighted that the mood surrounding TCS was mixed.

JM Financial noted that there are concerns about its near-term performance, and investors continue to rate the stock as underweight. Even with these near-term uncertainties, JM Financial maintained an 'Add' recommendation on the IT major, setting a target price of Rs 2,660.