TCS share price, Q1 results: How IT stock reacted after its last 8 earnings announcements

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), which announces its quarterly results post market hours, has a history of delivering gains of as much as 6.68 per cent and declines of up to 3.46 per cent in reaction to its quarterly earnings over the past two years, data compiled from corporate database AceEquity suggests.

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The IT major reported its March quarter results on April 9 and the stock reacted to earnings on April 10, falling 2.45 per cent. The stock fell even as a total of 18 brokerages retained positive view on the stock, with a few even raising targets to as high as Rs 3,350.

In its December quarter (Q3) results on January 12, the Tata group major delivered a revenue growth and margin beat, though deal bookings came in slightly below expectations. The stock rose 0.99 per cent on January 13 in a reaction to the quarterly earnings.

The stock declined 1.10 per cent a day after reporting September 2025 quarter results. TCS delivered a decent Q2 amid low expectations, with revenue and margins-- excluding one-off expenses, beating Street estimates, while profit was broadly in line with consensus.

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The stock plunged 3.46 per cent, its worst earnings reaction for the two-year period, on July 11, 2025. Sales growth for the IT major disappointed that quarter (Q4FY25), even as profit came in better than the Street expectations on July 10.

TCS shares fell 0.43 per cent on April 11, in a response to Q1FY26 results on April 10. The stock had also fallen 1.44 per cent on the results day itself. The IT major reported a 1.68 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit at Rs 12,224 crore for the March 2025 quarter compared with Rs 12,434 crore in the same quarter last year.

The scrip reactioned positively to December 2024 results. The TCS scrip surged 5.67 per cent next day. This is after the IT firm on April 9 announced deal wins of $10.2 billion for the quarter despite benign expectations.

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The scrip fell 1.84 per cent following TCS' September 2024 quarter results. The biggest earnings reaction for the two year period was seen when the scriip jumped 6.68 per cent, in a reaction to June 2024 results on July 12.