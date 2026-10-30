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TCS share price target: Nomura retains 'Buy' after management meet, says this

TCS share price target: Nomura retains 'Buy' after management meet, says this

TCS2,478.00(0.73%)

TCS management said annualised AI revenue stood at $3.1 billion, accounting for about 10 per cent of total revenue. AI revenue has grown at a compound quarterly rate of about 15-20 per cent over the past four quarters.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 8:36 AM IST
TCS share price target: Nomura retains 'Buy' after management meet, says thisTCS is investing about $1 billion annually in AI training, hiring and infrastructure. The management expects the impact of deflation to ease and net new AI revenue to accelerate.

Nomura has retained its ‘Buy’ rating on Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), with a target price of Rs 2,630, based on 16 times its FY28 forecast earnings per share. The brokerage reiterated its view after hosting TCS chief financial officer Samir Seskaria and investor relations head Nehal Shah for investor meetings in New York, Boston and Chicago from 22 to 26 October.

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Nomura's target is higher than the 12-month consensus target of Rs 2,378 a share, based on estimates from 45 analysts. That implied a 4 per cent downside. This is against a fall of over 23 per cent in TCS shares so far in 2026.

Nomura said its meeting focused on the growing contribution from artificial intelligence, enterprise readiness, deflation in traditional services and medium- to long-term growth opportunities.

It said TCS is investing about $1 billion annually in AI training, hiring and infrastructure, with the management expecting the impact of deflation to ease and net new AI revenue to accelerate.

The TCS management said annualised AI revenue stood at $3.1 billion, accounting for about 10 per cent of total revenue. AI revenue has grown at a compound quarterly rate of about 15-20 per cent over the past four quarters, Nomura said.

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However, only 5 per cent of enterprises are mature enough to use frontier AI at scale. The remaining 95 per cent face constraints such as inadequate data quality and readiness, a lack of integrated infrastructure, and insufficient fine-tuned, AI-ready applications, Nomura noted.

The foreign brokerage said banking, financial services and insurance, and technology are among the early adopters because of better data maturity, regulatory discipline and early investments. Healthcare, life sciences, energy and telecommunications are lagging because of capital constraints and continuing disruption, it said.

It cited the management as saying that customer demands for higher productivity continued to cause deflation in traditional services. TCS has proactively delivered such productivity gains either during contract renewals or by front-loading them in vendor consolidation deals.

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The company’s top 200 customers, which contribute about 80-85 per cent of revenue, have largely completed one productivity cycle. Nomura said the management expects incremental deflation to slow unless frontier models undergo a substantial change.

Between the second quarter of FY26 and the second quarter of FY27, TCS recorded positive sequential net growth in every quarter and the management said the overall effect would become more positive once the deflationary drag began to fade and net new AI revenue accelerated, Nomura said.

It said TCS also identified the modernisation of core banking systems as an emerging opportunity. Legacy core banking systems at large banks run on COBOL, while the pool of programmers with expertise in the language has dwindled and many are over 50 years old.

AI could also shorten transformation cycles, which previously took three to four years and discouraged investments. It can parse code, generate technical specifications and modularise systems, potentially reducing the timeline to six to 18 months.

Nomura said enterprises had initially experimented with frontier models at discounted rates, but costs later increased. This has prompted a shift towards smaller, more cost-effective and domain-specific small language models. Apart from lower costs, such models can run on-premises, reduce dependence on a single model provider and provide greater accuracy for specific tasks, the foreign brokerage said.

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According to management, frontier models have an efficiency level of about 80-85 per cent, compared with about 90-95 per cent for fine-tuned small language models. TCS sees an opportunity to build and deploy domain-specific models for areas such as credit research. It also views AI governance, including agent monitoring, guardrails and identity provisioning, as a potential major revenue stream.

Nomura quoting Seskaria said margins in AI services were higher than those in traditional services, although the benefit was being offset in the near term by annual investments of about USD 1 billion in training, hiring and infrastructure. TCS prefers to manage margins at the portfolio level rather than on a deal-by-deal basis.

Beyond AI, TCS sees opportunities from a reversal in the expansion of global capability centres in India, as subscale captive centres with 500-2,000 employees may become uneconomical over time.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 30, 2026 8:36 AM IST
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