TCS share price: Why IT stock tanked 5% within minutes; Chandrasekaran resignation & more

Chandrasekaran has completed 40 years of professional life at the Tata Group.

"Leading Tata Sons over the past decade has been a great honour and a profound responsibility. My current tenure as the Chairman of Tata Sons comes to an end on Feb 20, 2027. Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust had unanimously resolved and recommended the extension of my next term for a period of five years, which was recorded and recommended by the Tata Sons Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board," Chandrasekaran said.

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He said the resolution was tabled in the Tata Sons Board on Feb 24, 2026 but the proposal was not carried through because one of the board members did not support it. Chandrasekaran said, in the absence of unanimous support, he chose to defer the decision.

"It has been 6 months since that Board meeting, and no resolution has been reached till date. Tata Sons is a very large institution and there are many strategic projects that are under critical stages of execution. It is not only necessary to have a leader in place to lead the Group beyond Feb 2027, but also clarity on leadership is important for employees, investors, partners and other stakeholders. Under these circumstances, earlier today, I have communicated to the Tata Sons Board that I have decided not to offer myself for reappointment when my term ends on Feb 20, 2027," Chandrasekaran said.

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Chandrasekaran said he has asked the Board to decide on the succession soon to ensure a proper

transition. "I am grateful for the support of all stakeholders," he said.

The TCS stock fell 4.84 per cent to hit a low of Rs 2,322 on BSE within minutes. With the latest fall, the sixth-most valued stock on Dalal Street has fallen 27.26 per cent year-to-date.

Tata Sons' annual general meeting is scheduled for August 18. Shareholders were set to vote on Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as director — a legal requirement for him to continue as Chairman.

There are questions over whether the holding company had the necessary quorum to hold the meeting, Bloomberg reported adding that shareholders were set to vote on Chandrasekaran's reappointment as director - a legal requirement for him to continue as chairman. His term as chair was due to end in February 2027.

TCS has 30 'Buy' calls, 12 'Sell' recommendations and five 'Sell ratings. The 12-month consensus target on the stock at Rs 2,427 implied 3.4 per cent potential upside.