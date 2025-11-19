TCS shares in focus as IT major wins 5-year NHS supply chain deal; key details

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd are in focus on Wednesday after the IT major announced it had secured a strategic five-year contract with the National Health Service (NHS) supply chain in the United Kingdom.

The deal mandates TCS to lead a large-scale digital transformation, utilising Cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to modernise the organisation's core business systems and logistics.

The agreement, formally disclosed via a press release on November 18, 2025, establishes TCS as the partner for application development support and maintenance of NHS Supply Chain’s IT systems and cloud infrastructure platforms. The key deliverable is the replacement of existing legacy systems with a modern supply chain ERP solution for faster time to market, seamless scalability and enhanced customer satisfaction,” according to the company’s filing.

This partnership is designed to streamline the vast NHS Supply Chain network, which coordinates the delivery of over eight million orders annually to more than 17,000 locations. The ultimate aim is to enhance operational efficiency and bolster service delivery across frontline healthcare services.

Matthew Wynn, Executive Director Data and Technology, NHS Supply Chain, emphasised the transformational value of the contract. He said that the collaboration will play a pivotal role in the NHS Supply Chain Modernisation Programme, enabling the organisation to better respond faster to changing business and customer needs.

Wynn further confirmed a major financial commitment tied to the overhaul, adding that the project is intended to unlock over 1$ billion in recurrent value by 2030.

Representing TCS, Vinay Singhvi, Head, UK & Ireland, noted the firm's experience in complex, large-scale system modernization. Singhvi stated, "Our work will replace the existing legacy system with a state-of-the-art supply chain ERP solution to help NHS Supply Chain deliver more for less and enhance patient experience.” He also highlighted the firm’s local investment, noting that the project will be partially supported by the company’s recent commitment to "hiring and training over 5,000 new UK based workers."

The deal reinforces TCS’s long-standing presence and market leadership in the UK, where it works with over 200 major brands.