Tech Mahindra Q1 results: PAT jumps 28%, revenue rises; deal wins cross $1 billion

Tech Mahindra announced its audited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 on Thursday, July 16 as it reporting a 28.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in profit after tax to Rs 1,465 crore. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 15,712 crore, up 17.7 per cent year-on-year and 4.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter, while diluted earnings per share came in at Rs 16.50.

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EBIT for the quarter rose 53.3 per cent year-on-year and 8.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 2,264 crore, with EBIT margin at 14.4 per cent, up around 60 basis points (bps) QoQ and around 330 bps YoY. In dollar terms, revenue stood at $1.66 billion, up 2.2 per cent QoQ and 6.1 per cent year-on-year in reported terms, and up 2.6 per cent QpQ and 6.6 per cent YoY in constant currency terms.

In dollar terms, EBIT was $238 million, up 7.1 per cent QoQ and 38.6 per cent YoY. Profit after tax stood at $154 million, up 16.2 per cent YoY, while profit after tax margin was 9.3 per cent, up 80 bps YoY. Free cash flow for the quarter was $167 million.

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The company said new deal wins during the quarter had a total contract value of $1,078 million, up 33.3 per cent YoY. Total headcount at the end of the quarter stood at 146,760, down 863 quarter-on-quarter, while last twelve months IT attrition was 11.8 per cent. Days of sales outstanding stood at 84 days.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter were Rs 9,695 crore, as Tech Mahindra posted growth in revenue, profit and EBIT for the three months ended June 30, 2026.

"YoY growth coupled with three consecutive quarters of deal wins exceeding $1 billion dollars underscores the resilience of our business and the growing relevance of our offerings," said Mohit Joshi, CEO and Managing Director, Tech Mahindra. "Equally encouraging is the continued deepening of client relationships, with our $50 million-plus client base up by seven and all verticals delivering growth YoY.”