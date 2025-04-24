Tech Mahindra Q4 results: Net profit jumps 77% to Rs 1,167 crore; Rs 30 per share dividend announced

Tech Mahindra Ltd on Thursday reported a 76.51 per cent surge in its consolidated net profit during the January-March 2025 period. During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 1,166.7 crore as against Rs 661 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The IT firm's revenue from operations rose 3.98 per cent to Rs 13,384 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 12,871.3 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses fell 1.64 per cent to Rs 12,091.3 crore YoY.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The TechM Board recommended a final dividend of Rs 30 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. "The final dividend recommended is in addition to interim dividend of Rs 15 per equity share in November 2024. The total dividend for FY 2024-25 will be Rs 45 per equity share," it stated.

The final dividend will be paid/dispatched by the company before August 15, 2025.

"Our deal wins at $2.7 billion, reflect a 42 per cent YoY increase and are a clear validation of the depth of our client partnerships," said Mohit Joshi, CEO at Tech Mahindra.

The quarterly results were declared post-market hours today. TechM shares settled 0.94 per cent higher at Rs 1,452.85 earlier in the day. At this closing price, the stock has fallen 14.74 per cent in 2025 so far.

Advertisement

On technical setup, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-day and 30-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 50-day, 100-, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 57.96. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 43.05 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 6.39. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 33.75 with a return on equity (RoE) of 14.84. According to Trendlyne data, TechM has a one-year beta of 0.9, indicating low volatility.

As of March 2025, promoters held a 35.01 per cent stake in the IT firm.