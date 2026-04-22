Tech Mahindra Q4 results: Profit up 16% at Rs 1,354 crore; announces highest-ever FY26 dividend — check amount

Tech Mahindra Ltd on Wednesday reported a 16.04 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY26). The IT company posted a profit of Rs 1,353.8 crore for the quarter under review, compared with Rs 1,166.7 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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Revenue from operations also saw an uptick, rising 12.64 per cent YoY to Rs 15,076.1 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 13,384 crore in the year-ago period.

On the cost front, total expenses increased by 8.18 per cent to Rs 13,080.7 crore in the March quarter, against Rs 12,091.3 crore in the same period last year.

The company reported a sharp improvement in profitability, with EBIT jumping 39.2 per cent YoY to Rs 7,152 crore.

In a key highlight for shareholders, Tech Mahindra announced its highest-ever total dividend of Rs 51 per share for FY26.

The payout includes a proposed final dividend of Rs 36 per share, in addition to an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share paid in November 2025.

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Rohit Anand, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Tech Mahindra, said, "FY26 marked the end of the Stabilisation Phase of our transformation journey, with margins expanding for the 10th consecutive quarter despite a challenging macro environment. In line with our disciplined capital allocation framework and commitment to our shareholders, we increased the dividend by over 13 per cent, taking total dividends declared for the year to Rs 51 per share, our highest ever."

The record date for entitlement of final dividend, if approved by the shareholders, is July 3, 2026.

Despite these announcements, shares of TechM were trading 1.91 per cent lower at Rs 1,471.70.