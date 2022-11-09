TechM to go ex-dividend; Balrampur Chini to consider share buyback & more

Wednesday will be a light day as far as corporate actions are concerned. The day will see shares of Tech Mahindra (TechM) going ex-dividend. The IT major had announced a special dividend of Rs 18 per share. On the other hand, shares of Punit Commercials will go ex-bonus in the 5:1 ratio.

TechM board had announced a dividend on November 1. The special dividend will be paid on December 1.

The day will see the boards of Balrampur Chini Mills and Tips Industries considering proposals of share buybacks. The board of Filatex India will consider a proposal of stock split. The boards of 3M India, Bayer Cropscience, Quess Corp, Gujarat Pipavav Port, MSTC, Venus Pipes & Tubes, ASM Technologies will consider paying interim dividends.

The board of The Byke Hospitality will consider issuing warrants. Modulex Construction Technologies board, meanwhile, will consider preferential issue of shares.

Tata Motors, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Godrej Properties, Pidilite Industries, GIC, Piramal Enterprises, The Ramco Systems, BEML, Deepak Nitrite, Narayana Hrudayalaya and Nuvoco Vistas Corporation are among dozens of companies that are scheduled to declare quarterly results today.

