Technocraft Ventures make a strong stock market debut; shares list at 34% premium 

The listing of Technocraft Ventures has been much above the expectations. Ahead of its listing, it was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 40-42 apiece, suggesting a listing pop of 18-20 per cent for the investors. However, its GMP stood around Rs 30 when the issue had closed for subscription.

The IPO of Technocraft Ventures ran for subscription between August 07 and August 11. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 200-212 per share with a lot size of 70 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 252 crore from its IPO, which include a fresh share sale of Rs 202 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 23,76,000 equity shares worth Rs 50 crore.

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Short-term investors/allottees may consider booking partial profits if the stock delivers the expected 15–18 per cent listing gain, said Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities.

"Investors with a medium- to long-term horizon may continue to hold, given the favourable infrastructure outlook and execution visibility. Fresh investors should ideally wait for post-listing price stabilization and better entry opportunities rather than chasing the stock on listing day," he said.

The issue was subscribed a solid 38.69 times, attracting bids worth over Rs 6,800 crore via over 13.48 lakh applications. The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 42.26 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 65.06 times. The allocations for retail investors was subscribed 25.35 times.

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Incorporated in 1998, New Delhi-based Technocraft Ventures is a public infrastructure development company that undertakes turnkey EPC projects. It works across multiple infrastructure sectors, delivering projects mainly for state governments and government agencies in northern India, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Brokerage firms, tracking the issue, were largely positive on the issue, suggesting to subscribe to it for long-term. Khambatta Securities was the sole book running lead manager for Technocraft Ventures IPO, while Bigshare Services was appointed as the registrar of the issue.