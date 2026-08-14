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Technocraft Ventures make a strong stock market debut; shares list at 34% premium 

Technocraft Ventures make a strong stock market debut; shares list at 34% premium 

Technocraft Ventures sold its shares in the price band of Rs 200-212 apiece, applied for a minimum of 70 shares and its multiples to raise Rs 252 crore between August 7-11

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Aug 14, 2026 9:50 AM IST
Technocraft Ventures make a strong stock market debut; shares list at 34% premium New Delhi-based Technocraft Ventures is a public infrastructure development company that undertakes turnkey EPC projects.

Shares of Technocraft Ventures made a strong stock market debut on Friday, as the EMS solutions player was listed at Rs 285 on NSE, indicating a premium of 34.43 per cent over its issue price of Rs 212. Similarly, the counter settled with a premium of 33.96 per cent over the given issue price at Rs 284 on BSE.

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As of the listing price, retail investors, who got a single lot of 70 equity shares, made a profit of Rs 5,110 on their investment of 14,840. Similarly, HNI investors, who received 14 lots of 980 equity shares worth Rs 2,07,760, made a profit of Rs 71,540 on their investment.

The listing of Technocraft Ventures has been much above the expectations. Ahead of its listing, it was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 40-42 apiece, suggesting a listing pop of 18-20 per cent for the investors. However, its GMP stood around Rs 30 when the issue had closed for subscription.

The IPO of Technocraft Ventures ran for subscription between August 07 and August 11. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 200-212 per share with a lot size of 70 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 252 crore from its IPO, which include a fresh share sale of Rs 202 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 23,76,000 equity shares worth Rs 50 crore.

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Short-term investors/allottees may consider booking partial profits if the stock delivers the expected 15–18 per cent listing gain, said Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities.

"Investors with a medium- to long-term horizon may continue to hold, given the favourable infrastructure outlook and execution visibility. Fresh investors should ideally wait for post-listing price stabilization and better entry opportunities rather than chasing the stock on listing day," he said.

The issue was subscribed a solid 38.69 times, attracting bids worth over Rs 6,800 crore via over 13.48 lakh applications. The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 42.26 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 65.06 times. The allocations for retail investors was subscribed 25.35 times.

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Incorporated in 1998, New Delhi-based Technocraft Ventures is a public infrastructure development company that undertakes turnkey EPC projects. It works across multiple infrastructure sectors, delivering projects mainly for state governments and government agencies in northern India, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Brokerage firms, tracking the issue, were largely positive on the issue, suggesting to subscribe to it for long-term. Khambatta Securities was the sole book running lead manager for Technocraft Ventures IPO, while Bigshare Services was appointed as the registrar of the issue.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Aug 14, 2026 9:49 AM IST
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