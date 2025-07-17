Tejas Networks shares crack 55% in a year; here's what analysts say

Shares of Tejas Networks Ltd ended 1.01 per cent lower on Thursday at Rs 647.55. At this price, the stock -- which recently hit a 52-week low of Rs 629.65 on July 15 after disappointing earnings -- has declined 54.94 per cent over the past year.

In the first quarter (Q1) of FY26, the Tata Group company reported a net loss of Rs 194 crore, compared to a net profit of Rs 77 crore in the same period last year. Operating revenue also plunged 87 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 202 crore from Rs 1,563 crore in Q1 FY25.

Technically, the stock remains under pressure, hovering near Rs 620 support level, with indicators reflecting a bearish outlook.

According to Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst at Angel One, the stock has historically found support in the Rs 600–620 zone, but further declines could intensify selling pressure. On the upside, strong resistance lies between Rs 700 and Rs 740, and a clear breakout above this range would be crucial for any recovery.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager at Anand Rathi, highlighted Rs 620 as the key support level and Rs 700 as immediate resistance. He noted that a breakout above Rs 700 could pave the way for a move toward Rs 750, with the stock likely to trade within the Rs 620–750 range in the short term.

The company produces optical and data networking products. It designs, develops and sells high-performance and cost-competitive networking products to telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in more than 75 countries. As of March 2025, promoters held a 53.83 per cent stake in the company.